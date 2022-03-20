Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Ligue 1 action on Sunday features Angers SCO playing Stade Brest 29. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from Stade Raymond Kopa, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Angers is currently 14th in the league table. Stade Brest 29 has 35 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. Stade Brest 29

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa

Stade Raymond Kopa Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angers and Stade Brest 29 Stats

Angers puts up 1.1 goals per game (15th in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 gives up 1.5 per match (14th in league).

Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (36 in 28 games), and Angers is 13th in goals allowed (41 in 28).

Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Angers Key Players

Thomas Mangani is Angers' leading scorer this year, with six goals in 27 games (31st in league).

Sofiane Boufal has five goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Angers.

Boufal is Angers' leader in assists, with four in 24 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Angers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 RC Lens L 2-1 Home 3/6/2022 Stade Rennes L 2-0 Away 3/13/2022 Stade Reims L 1-0 Home 3/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 4/3/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away 4/10/2022 Lille - Home 4/17/2022 FC Nantes - Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule