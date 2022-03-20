Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Sunday features Angers SCO playing Stade Brest 29. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:00 AM ET from Stade Raymond Kopa, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Angers is currently 14th in the league table. Stade Brest 29 has 35 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
Angers and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • Angers puts up 1.1 goals per game (15th in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 gives up 1.5 per match (14th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (36 in 28 games), and Angers is 13th in goals allowed (41 in 28).
  • Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
  • Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -6 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Angers Key Players

  • Thomas Mangani is Angers' leading scorer this year, with six goals in 27 games (31st in league).
  • Sofiane Boufal has five goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Angers.
  • Boufal is Angers' leader in assists, with four in 24 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Reims

L 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

4/10/2022

Lille

-

Home

4/17/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

FC Lorient

L 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

RC Lens

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 4-1

Home

3/20/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/16/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Angers vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
