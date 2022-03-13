Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Angers SCO hosts Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, March 13. The two teams will play at 10:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Angers is 14th in the league. Stade Reims has 32 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Angers vs. Stade Reims
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Angers and Stade Reims Stats
- Angers scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims gives up 1.1 per match (seventh in league).
- Stade Reims scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Angers concedes 1.5 per match (13th in league).
- Angers has a goal differential of -9 for the season, 14th in the league.
- Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Angers Key Players
- Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, who has six goals in 26 games (30th in league).
- Sofiane Boufal is Angers' second-leading scorer, with five goals in 23 league games.
- Boufal has four assists in 23 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 22nd in the league.
Stade Reims Key Players
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Nice
L 1-0
Away
2/27/2022
RC Lens
L 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
4/10/2022
Lille
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
AS Monaco
W 2-1
Away
3/6/2022
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
Angers
-
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/3/2022
Troyes
-
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Angers vs. Stade de Reims
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)