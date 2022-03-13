Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers SCO hosts Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, March 13. The two teams will play at 10:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Angers is 14th in the league. Stade Reims has 32 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. Stade Reims

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
Angers and Stade Reims Stats

  • Angers scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims gives up 1.1 per match (seventh in league).
  • Stade Reims scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Angers concedes 1.5 per match (13th in league).
  • Angers has a goal differential of -9 for the season, 14th in the league.
  • Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Angers Key Players

  • Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, who has six goals in 26 games (30th in league).
  • Sofiane Boufal is Angers' second-leading scorer, with five goals in 23 league games.
  • Boufal has four assists in 23 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 22nd in the league.

Stade Reims Key Players

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Nice

L 1-0

Away

2/27/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

4/10/2022

Lille

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

AS Monaco

W 2-1

Away

3/6/2022

Strasbourg

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

Angers

-

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

4/3/2022

Troyes

-

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

