Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Angers SCO hosts Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, March 13. The two teams will play at 10:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Angers is 14th in the league. Stade Reims has 32 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. Stade Reims

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa

Angers and Stade Reims Stats

Angers scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims gives up 1.1 per match (seventh in league).

Stade Reims scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Angers concedes 1.5 per match (13th in league).

Angers has a goal differential of -9 for the season, 14th in the league.

Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Angers Key Players

Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, who has six goals in 26 games (30th in league).

Sofiane Boufal is Angers' second-leading scorer, with five goals in 23 league games.

Boufal has four assists in 23 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 22nd in the league.

Stade Reims Key Players

Angers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Nice L 1-0 Away 2/27/2022 RC Lens L 2-1 Home 3/6/2022 Stade Rennes L 2-0 Away 3/13/2022 Stade Reims - Home 3/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 4/3/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away 4/10/2022 Lille - Home

