How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday in the Super Lig will include Antalyaspor against Galatasaray, with action beginning from Antalya Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Antalyaspor is seventh in the league table. Galatasaray has 51 points, and is in 11th place.

  • Match Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Antalya Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Antalyaspor and Galatasaray Stats

  • Antalyaspor puts up 1.4 goals per game (seventh in the Super Lig), and Galatasaray concedes 1.4 per match (11th in league).
  • Galatasaray is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor is giving up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
  • Antalyaspor is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +7.
  • Galatasaray's goal differential (-2) is 11th in the league.

Antalyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Trabzonspor

D 2-2

Away

5/9/2022

Konyaspor

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

W 4-2

Away

5/20/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

Galatasaray Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Sivasspor

L 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

D 0-0

Away

5/16/2022

Adana Demirspor

W 3-2

Home

5/20/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

How To Watch

May
20
2022

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/20/2022

