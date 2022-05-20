Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/20/2022

Friday in the Super Lig will include Antalyaspor against Galatasaray, with action beginning from Antalya Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Antalyaspor is seventh in the league table. Galatasaray has 51 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray

Match Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Antalya Stadium

Antalya Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Antalyaspor and Galatasaray Stats

Antalyaspor puts up 1.4 goals per game (seventh in the Super Lig), and Galatasaray concedes 1.4 per match (11th in league).

Galatasaray is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor is giving up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).

Antalyaspor is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +7.

Galatasaray's goal differential (-2) is 11th in the league.

Antalyaspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Trabzonspor D 2-2 Away 5/9/2022 Konyaspor W 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul W 4-2 Away 5/20/2022 Galatasaray - Home

Galatasaray Schedule