Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/20/2022

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday in the Super Lig will include Antalyaspor against Galatasaray, with action beginning from Antalya Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 58 points, Antalyaspor is seventh in the league table. Galatasaray has 51 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray
- Match Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Antalya Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Antalyaspor and Galatasaray Stats
- Antalyaspor puts up 1.4 goals per game (seventh in the Super Lig), and Galatasaray concedes 1.4 per match (11th in league).
- Galatasaray is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor is giving up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
- Antalyaspor is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +7.
- Galatasaray's goal differential (-2) is 11th in the league.
Antalyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Trabzonspor
D 2-2
Away
5/9/2022
Konyaspor
W 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
W 4-2
Away
5/20/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
Galatasaray Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Sivasspor
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
D 0-0
Away
5/16/2022
Adana Demirspor
W 3-2
Home
5/20/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
How To Watch
May
20
2022
Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)