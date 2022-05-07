Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

On Monday, Konyaspor and Antalyaspor will meet in Super Lig action. The squads will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Antalya Stadium. With 64 points, Konyaspor is currently third in the league table. Antalyaspor has 52 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor

Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Antalya Stadium

Antalya Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Antalyaspor and Konyaspor Stats

Konyaspor scores 1.7 goals per match (fourth in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor concedes 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

Antalyaspor has scored 46 goals in 35 games (13th in the Super Lig), and Konyaspor has conceded 40 in 35 (fourth in league).

Konyaspor's goal differential (+20) is third in the league.

Antalyaspor is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Konyaspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Gaziantep FK W 4-1 Home 4/24/2022 Yeni Malatyaspor W 3-2 Away 4/30/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul L 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Antalyaspor - Away 5/15/2022 Hatayspor Antakya - Home 5/22/2022 Besiktas - Away

Antalyaspor Schedule