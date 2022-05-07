Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Monday, Konyaspor and Antalyaspor will meet in Super Lig action. The squads will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Antalya Stadium. With 64 points, Konyaspor is currently third in the league table. Antalyaspor has 52 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor

  • Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Antalya Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Antalyaspor and Konyaspor Stats

  • Konyaspor scores 1.7 goals per match (fourth in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor concedes 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • Antalyaspor has scored 46 goals in 35 games (13th in the Super Lig), and Konyaspor has conceded 40 in 35 (fourth in league).
  • Konyaspor's goal differential (+20) is third in the league.
  • Antalyaspor is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Konyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Gaziantep FK

W 4-1

Home

4/24/2022

Yeni Malatyaspor

W 3-2

Away

4/30/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

L 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

5/15/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

-

Home

5/22/2022

Besiktas

-

Away

Antalyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Alanyaspor

W 3-1

Away

4/24/2022

Kayserispor

D 1-1

Home

4/30/2022

Trabzonspor

D 2-2

Away

5/9/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

5/15/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

-

Away

5/22/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16556736
WNBA

How to Watch Sun vs. Liberty

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
USL Championship Soccer

Forward Madison FC at Richmond stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
AUBURN TIGERS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arkansas at Auburn in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
CHICAGO FIRE
entertainment

Chicago Fire Marathon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Soccer

Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CA River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy