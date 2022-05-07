Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Monday, Konyaspor and Antalyaspor will meet in Super Lig action. The squads will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Antalya Stadium. With 64 points, Konyaspor is currently third in the league table. Antalyaspor has 52 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor
- Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Antalya Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Antalyaspor and Konyaspor Stats
- Konyaspor scores 1.7 goals per match (fourth in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor concedes 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- Antalyaspor has scored 46 goals in 35 games (13th in the Super Lig), and Konyaspor has conceded 40 in 35 (fourth in league).
- Konyaspor's goal differential (+20) is third in the league.
- Antalyaspor is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
Konyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Gaziantep FK
W 4-1
Home
4/24/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
W 3-2
Away
4/30/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
L 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
5/15/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
-
Home
5/22/2022
Besiktas
-
Away
Antalyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Alanyaspor
W 3-1
Away
4/24/2022
Kayserispor
D 1-1
Home
4/30/2022
Trabzonspor
D 2-2
Away
5/9/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
5/15/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Away
5/22/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)