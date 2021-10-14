    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Argentina has never lost to Peru in front of a home crowd, and Lionel Messi's side will be desperate to ensure that record survives Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier.
    Author:

    Peru is desperate to end a 24-year drought without a win over Argentina as it heads to El Monumental for the latest leg of its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

    Los Incas are four points off the qualification places as they look to beat Argentina on their own soil for the first time almost a century after they first visited the country.

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Peru’s search for a maiden win in Argentina is further complicated by a growing pattern of poor form away from home. The team has lost its last four playing behind enemy lines.

    The most recent of those came on Sunday when it suffered a 1-0 defeat to lowly Bolivia, making Ricardo Gareca’s team the first to fail to score against La Verde in CONMEBOL qualifying:

    Unfortunately for Peru, host Argentina returns to El Monumental having kept a clean sheet in each of its last three games, though Argentina still trails qualifying leader Brazil by six points.

    La Albiceleste have built up the same buffer between them and Ecuador in third (with a game in hand), and their six goals conceded in 10 outings thus far is second only to the team in first.

    Messi is enjoying something of a purple patch in international colors, having beaten Brazil to win the Copa América and end his international trophy drought in July.

    The Paris Saint-Germain puppeteer opened the scoring en route to a 3-0 home victory over Uruguay on Sunday, joined on the score sheet by Lautaro Martínez and Rodrigo De Paul:

    Argentina has solidified its standing on the road to Qatar and is unbeaten in 24 games ahead of its return to Buenos Aires, having still yet to taste defeat during qualifying.

    Peru is almost a quarter-of-a-century without a win in this fixture and can revitalize its qualifying prospects with a midweek win, but Messi’s marauders are sure to have other plans.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Argentina vs. Peru

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Donavan Mutin (3) attempts to tackle Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Memphis

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16937056
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_10916341
    Soccer

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker Yvandy Rigby (31) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Navy vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Cam Ransom (19) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16949565
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sabres

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy