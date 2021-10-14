Argentina has never lost to Peru in front of a home crowd, and Lionel Messi's side will be desperate to ensure that record survives Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Peru is desperate to end a 24-year drought without a win over Argentina as it heads to El Monumental for the latest leg of its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Los Incas are four points off the qualification places as they look to beat Argentina on their own soil for the first time almost a century after they first visited the country.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Peru’s search for a maiden win in Argentina is further complicated by a growing pattern of poor form away from home. The team has lost its last four playing behind enemy lines.

The most recent of those came on Sunday when it suffered a 1-0 defeat to lowly Bolivia, making Ricardo Gareca’s team the first to fail to score against La Verde in CONMEBOL qualifying:

Unfortunately for Peru, host Argentina returns to El Monumental having kept a clean sheet in each of its last three games, though Argentina still trails qualifying leader Brazil by six points.

La Albiceleste have built up the same buffer between them and Ecuador in third (with a game in hand), and their six goals conceded in 10 outings thus far is second only to the team in first.

Messi is enjoying something of a purple patch in international colors, having beaten Brazil to win the Copa América and end his international trophy drought in July.

The Paris Saint-Germain puppeteer opened the scoring en route to a 3-0 home victory over Uruguay on Sunday, joined on the score sheet by Lautaro Martínez and Rodrigo De Paul:

Argentina has solidified its standing on the road to Qatar and is unbeaten in 24 games ahead of its return to Buenos Aires, having still yet to taste defeat during qualifying.

Peru is almost a quarter-of-a-century without a win in this fixture and can revitalize its qualifying prospects with a midweek win, but Messi’s marauders are sure to have other plans.