    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Argentina vs. Uruguay in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Argentina looks to extend its 17-game unbeaten streak Sunday at home against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.
    Argentina is unbeaten in five meetings with Uruguay and has not lost at home to Uruguay in a decade entering Sunday's World Cup qualifying clash between the teams at El Monumental.

    The CONMEBOL qualifying campaign continues as Lionel Messi and Argentina attempt to close the gap on Brazil. Argentina sits at second with 19 points, trailing first-place Brazil with 27 points.

    Uruguay sits in fourth with 16 points, but a win could lift them as high as second place.

    How to Watch: Argentina vs. Uruguay

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Matcg Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 2

    Live Stream Argentina vs. Uruguay on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both these teams resumed qualification Thursday with goalless stalemates. Uruguay failed to beat Colombia at home and Argentina was held to a draw in Paraguay. 

    Argentina has won three times and drawn twice with Uruguay in their last five showdowns, but it’s worth noting that each of those three victories ended with scores of 1–0.

    Messi played a chief role in setting up the most recent of those deciders when Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez came up with the only goal in the clash between the teams in the Copa América earlier this year.

    Argentina is unbeaten in its last 17 outings and is targeting further silverware after Messi finally ended his search for a major international trophy at the Copa earlier this year.

    Thursday’s draw at Paraguay was a disappointing first game back after that historic triumph, but the team will look for a more positive result Sunday.

    Uruguay was unable to avoid a scoreless tie at home against Colombia despite the returns of veteran strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, with the latter replacing the former at halftime.

    Uruguay is unbeaten in its last four matches and has not conceded a goal in five of its last seven games but holding back the Argentinian attack in Buenos Aires could prove a tough task.

