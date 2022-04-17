How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentinos Juniors and CA Talleres de Cordoba will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Sunday, April 17. The game at Diego Armando Maradona starts at 3:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
Argentinos Juniors and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats
- Argentinos Juniors has scored 12 goals in 9 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Talleres de Cordoba has conceded 13 in 9 (14th in league).
- CA Talleres de Cordoba is scoring 0.6 goals per match (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors is conceding 1.2 per game (10th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the league, at +1.
- CA Talleres de Cordoba is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Velez Sarsfield
W 1-0
Home
4/1/2022
CA Banfield
W 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
CA River Plate
L 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
4/21/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
4/25/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/22/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
W 2-1
Home
4/1/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 2-1
Away
4/9/2022
Defensa y Justicia
L 5-1
Home
4/17/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away
4/20/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home
4/23/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
4/30/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
