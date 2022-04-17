Argentinos Juniors and CA Talleres de Cordoba will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Sunday, April 17. The game at Diego Armando Maradona starts at 3:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Argentinos Juniors and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

Argentinos Juniors has scored 12 goals in 9 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Talleres de Cordoba has conceded 13 in 9 (14th in league).

CA Talleres de Cordoba is scoring 0.6 goals per match (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors is conceding 1.2 per game (10th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the league, at +1.

CA Talleres de Cordoba is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Velez Sarsfield W 1-0 Home 4/1/2022 CA Banfield W 2-0 Away 4/10/2022 CA River Plate L 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Home 4/21/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away 4/25/2022 CA Sarmiento - Home 4/30/2022 CA Platense - Away

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule