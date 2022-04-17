Skip to main content

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentinos Juniors and CA Talleres de Cordoba will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Sunday, April 17. The game at Diego Armando Maradona starts at 3:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Argentinos Juniors and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

  • Argentinos Juniors has scored 12 goals in 9 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Talleres de Cordoba has conceded 13 in 9 (14th in league).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is scoring 0.6 goals per match (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors is conceding 1.2 per game (10th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Argentinos Juniors is 12th in the league, at +1.
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Velez Sarsfield

W 1-0

Home

4/1/2022

CA Banfield

W 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

CA River Plate

L 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

4/21/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

4/25/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/22/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

W 2-1

Home

4/1/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Defensa y Justicia

L 5-1

Home

4/17/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

4/20/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

4/23/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

4/30/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Argentinos Juniors vs. Talleres (C)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 9, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) in the second half of their Major League Soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center. Los Angeles Galaxy won, 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Chicharito (14) tries for a shot on goal against Charlotte FC goal keeper CharKristijan Kahlina (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch USC at Oregon

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
USATSI_12870069
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_18104012
USFL

How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_18094903
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli

By Justin Carter13 minutes ago
Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs RS Berkane

By Justin Carter13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy