September 27, 2021
How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Racing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing Club, in 10th place in the Argentine Primera División, is set to face Argentinos Juniors on Monday.
Racing meets Argentinos Juniors in an Argentine Primera División matchup Monday. Both teams enter the contest winless in their last five matches.

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Racing:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Racing online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing comes into the match at 10th in the league standings with 18 points and a 4-6-2 record.

The club's most recent result in the Primera was a 2-1 defeat against Talleres de Córdoba. Lisandro López scored the Racing goal. Before that, Racing had four straight draws after a 3-0 victory over Arsenal Sarandi on Aug. 21.

Racing's middling offense this season has been led by Tomás Chancalay and his two goals. No one else on the roster has more than one goal on the year, which explains why Racing's 10 goals scored this season are the fourth-fewest of any team in the Argentine Primera.

Argentinos Juniors sits 15th on the league table with 15 points and a 3-6-3 record. The club has drawn its last three matches, 1-1 against Estudiantes, 1-1 against Patronato and most recently 0-0 against Platense.

Nicolás Reniero leads Argentinos Juniors with three goals. The team's nine goals scored this season are the third-fewest in the league.

Both clubs boast very stingy defenses. Racing has only allowed four goals in 12 matches this season, the best mark in the Primera, while the Argentinos Juniors has allowed eight, tied for the second-fewest.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Racing

