Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

How to Watch Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Armenia versus Ireland, with action beginning from Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium at 9:00 AM ET on FOX Sports Networks.
- Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
Armenia and Ireland Stats
- Armenia was 35th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (nine goals overall, 0.9 per game), and Ireland conceded eight overall (one per game).
- In World Cup qualifying play, Ireland put up 11 goals in eight games, and Armenia allowed 20.
- With nine goals scored and 20 allowed, Armenia was 42nd in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
- Ireland was 26th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +3.
Armenia Players to Watch
- Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan scored two goals and had two assists in nine World Cup qualifiers.
- In nine World Cup qualifiers, Khoren Bayramyan recorded one goal while adding one assist.
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan had two goals for Armenia in World Cup qualifying.
- Mkhitaryan is coming off a season with five goals and four assists in 32 games for AS Roma in Serie A.
- In four qualifiers, Lucas Zelarrayan failed to score a goal, but he did have one assist.
- Zelarrayan has four goals in 11 games for Columbus Crew in MLS.
Ireland Players to Watch
- Callum Robinson played seven matches in Ireland's last World Cup qualifying, compiling three goals and one assist.
- In the World Cup qualifiers (over four matches played), Jason Knight totaled two assists for Ireland without scoring a goal.
- In three World Cup qualifying matches, Chiedozie Ogbene netted two goals for Ireland with zero assists.
- In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Ireland, Shane Duffy recorded two goals with no assists.
- Duffy, who suited up for 30 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League), piled up one goal with zero assists.
Armenia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Ireland
June 4
-
Home
Scotland
June 8
-
Away
Ukraine
June 11
-
Away
Scotland
June 14
-
Home
Ireland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Armenia
June 4
-
Away
Ukraine
June 8
-
Home
Scotland
June 11
-
Home
Ukraine
June 14
-
Away
