Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Saturday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Armenia versus Ireland, with action beginning from Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium at 9:00 AM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Armenia vs. Ireland

Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Armenia and Ireland Stats

Armenia was 35th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (nine goals overall, 0.9 per game), and Ireland conceded eight overall (one per game).

In World Cup qualifying play, Ireland put up 11 goals in eight games, and Armenia allowed 20.

With nine goals scored and 20 allowed, Armenia was 42nd in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

Ireland was 26th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +3.

Armenia Players to Watch

Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan scored two goals and had two assists in nine World Cup qualifiers.

In nine World Cup qualifiers, Khoren Bayramyan recorded one goal while adding one assist.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had two goals for Armenia in World Cup qualifying.

Mkhitaryan is coming off a season with five goals and four assists in 32 games for AS Roma in Serie A.

In four qualifiers, Lucas Zelarrayan failed to score a goal, but he did have one assist.

Zelarrayan has four goals in 11 games for Columbus Crew in MLS.

Ireland Players to Watch

Callum Robinson played seven matches in Ireland's last World Cup qualifying, compiling three goals and one assist.

In the World Cup qualifiers (over four matches played), Jason Knight totaled two assists for Ireland without scoring a goal.

In three World Cup qualifying matches, Chiedozie Ogbene netted two goals for Ireland with zero assists.

In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Ireland, Shane Duffy recorded two goals with no assists.

Duffy, who suited up for 30 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League), piled up one goal with zero assists.

Armenia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland June 4 - Home Scotland June 8 - Away Ukraine June 11 - Away Scotland June 14 - Home

Ireland Schedule