Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Saturday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Armenia versus Ireland, with action beginning from Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium at 9:00 AM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Armenia vs. Ireland

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Armenia and Ireland Stats

  • Armenia was 35th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (nine goals overall, 0.9 per game), and Ireland conceded eight overall (one per game).
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Ireland put up 11 goals in eight games, and Armenia allowed 20.
  • With nine goals scored and 20 allowed, Armenia was 42nd in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
  • Ireland was 26th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +3.

Armenia Players to Watch

  • Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan scored two goals and had two assists in nine World Cup qualifiers.
  • In nine World Cup qualifiers, Khoren Bayramyan recorded one goal while adding one assist.
  • Henrikh Mkhitaryan had two goals for Armenia in World Cup qualifying.
  • Mkhitaryan is coming off a season with five goals and four assists in 32 games for AS Roma in Serie A.
  • In four qualifiers, Lucas Zelarrayan failed to score a goal, but he did have one assist.
  • Zelarrayan has four goals in 11 games for Columbus Crew in MLS.

Ireland Players to Watch

  • Callum Robinson played seven matches in Ireland's last World Cup qualifying, compiling three goals and one assist.
  • In the World Cup qualifiers (over four matches played), Jason Knight totaled two assists for Ireland without scoring a goal.
  • In three World Cup qualifying matches, Chiedozie Ogbene netted two goals for Ireland with zero assists.
  • In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Ireland, Shane Duffy recorded two goals with no assists.
  • Duffy, who suited up for 30 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League), piled up one goal with zero assists.

Armenia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Ireland

June 4

-

Home

Scotland

June 8

-

Away

Ukraine

June 11

-

Away

Scotland

June 14

-

Home

Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Armenia

June 4

-

Away

Ukraine

June 8

-

Home

Scotland

June 11

-

Home

Ukraine

June 14

-

Away

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Armenia vs. Ireland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Cem Ilkel at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mariam Bolkvadze vs. Susan Bandecchi at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
imago1012422606h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Final

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
imago1010880992h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Armenia vs. Ireland

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lizette Cabrera vs. Catherine McNally at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch En-Shuo Liang vs. Katie Boulter at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Naiktha Bains at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy