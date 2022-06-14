Armenia vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Scotland takes on Armenia at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Tuesday, June 14. The two teams will face off at 12:00 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Armenia vs. Scotland

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Armenia and Scotland Stats

In the UEFA Nations League, Armenia has put up one goal in three matches (47th in tournament), and Scotland has allowed three in two games (16th). In World Cup qualifying, Armenia scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Scotland allowed 10 goals (0.9 per game).

Offensively, Scotland is 40th in the UEFA Nations League (two goals, 1.0 per match). And defensively, Armenia is 34th (five goals conceded, 1.7 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Scotland scored 18 goals (1.6 per game) and Armenia allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game).

Armenia is 45th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -4 (and was -11 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Scotland has been outscored 3-2, and its -1 goal differential is 31st in the UEFA Nations League. It was +8 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Armenia Players to Watch

Eduard Spertsyan has one goal (no assists) for Armenia in this tournament, and had one goal (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.

Tigran Barseghyan had two goals and two assists for Armenia in World Cup qualifying.

Khoren Bayramyan had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan had two goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In 32 matches for AS Roma (Serie A) last season, Mkhitaryan had five goals and four assists.

Scotland Players to Watch

Tony Ralston has recorded one goal and zero assists for Scotland in this tournament.

John McGinn has totaled one assist for Scotland in this tournament (no goals). He had one assist in World Cup qualifying with four goals.

McGinn aided Aston Villa's offense by scoring three goals and four assists in 35 Premier League games.

During World Cup qualifiers, Che Adams tallied three goals with one assist.

Southampton FC's Adams aided the team's offense by recording seven goals and adding three assists in 34 Premier League matches.

Lyndon Dykes collected four goals for Scotland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Andy Robertson dished out three assists.

As part of Liverpool FC's scoring attack, Robertson collected three goals with 10 assists (fourth) in the Premier League.

Armenia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland June 4 W 1-0 Home Scotland June 8 L 2-0 Away Ukraine June 11 L 3-0 Away Scotland June 14 - Home Ukraine September 24 - Home Ireland September 27 - Away

Scotland Schedule