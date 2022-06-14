Armenia vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Armenia vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scotland takes on Armenia at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Tuesday, June 14. The two teams will face off at 12:00 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Armenia vs. Scotland

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Armenia and Scotland Stats

  • In the UEFA Nations League, Armenia has put up one goal in three matches (47th in tournament), and Scotland has allowed three in two games (16th). In World Cup qualifying, Armenia scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Scotland allowed 10 goals (0.9 per game).
  • Offensively, Scotland is 40th in the UEFA Nations League (two goals, 1.0 per match). And defensively, Armenia is 34th (five goals conceded, 1.7 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Scotland scored 18 goals (1.6 per game) and Armenia allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game).
  • Armenia is 45th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -4 (and was -11 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • Scotland has been outscored 3-2, and its -1 goal differential is 31st in the UEFA Nations League. It was +8 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Armenia Players to Watch

  • Eduard Spertsyan has one goal (no assists) for Armenia in this tournament, and had one goal (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Tigran Barseghyan had two goals and two assists for Armenia in World Cup qualifying.
  • Khoren Bayramyan had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan had two goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In 32 matches for AS Roma (Serie A) last season, Mkhitaryan had five goals and four assists.
  • Spertsyan has one goal in this tournament, and had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Scotland Players to Watch

  • Tony Ralston has recorded one goal and zero assists for Scotland in this tournament.
  • John McGinn has totaled one assist for Scotland in this tournament (no goals). He had one assist in World Cup qualifying with four goals.
  • McGinn aided Aston Villa's offense by scoring three goals and four assists in 35 Premier League games.
  • During World Cup qualifiers, Che Adams tallied three goals with one assist.
  • Southampton FC's Adams aided the team's offense by recording seven goals and adding three assists in 34 Premier League matches.
  • Lyndon Dykes collected four goals for Scotland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Andy Robertson dished out three assists.
  • As part of Liverpool FC's scoring attack, Robertson collected three goals with 10 assists (fourth) in the Premier League.

Armenia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Ireland

June 4

W 1-0

Home

Scotland

June 8

L 2-0

Away

Ukraine

June 11

L 3-0

Away

Scotland

June 14

-

Home

Ukraine

September 24

-

Home

Ireland

September 27

-

Away

Scotland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Armenia

June 8

W 2-0

Home

Ireland

June 11

L 3-0

Away

Armenia

June 14

-

Away

Ukraine

September 21

-

Home

Ireland

September 24

-

Home

Ukraine

September 27

-

Away

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Armenia vs. Scotland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
