Armenia travels to Romania as both countries aim for second place in Group J on Monday in World Cup qualifying action.

Armenia sits just two points ahead of Romania in Group J entering their match Monday in World Cup qualifying competition.

Armenia is also tied with North Macedonia with 12 points. A win or tie could put Armenia in sole possession of second place, depending on North Macedonia's result.

How to Watch: Armenia at Romania

Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 9

The Armenian national team will have play better Monday than it did Friday, when it played fifth-place Iceland to a 1–1 draw despite leading 1–0 late into the match.

Kamo Hovhannisyan scored in the 35th minute to give Armenia the lead but the team gave up a goal in the 77th minute to Iceland.

Romania will look to jump ahead of Armenia in the group standings with a win Monday while also putting pressure on North Macedonia.

Romania dropped its last match to first-place Germany 2–1. After a goal in the ninth minute put the Romanians up, the team surrendered two in the second half in the loss.

Armenia beat Romania 3–2 the first time they played on March 31 and will look to do it again on Monday.