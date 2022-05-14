Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld will match up in the Bundesliga play on Saturday, May 14. The game at SchücoArena begins at 9:30 AM ET on ESPN. With 57 points, RB Leipzig is currently fourth in the league. Arminia has 27 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Arminia vs. RB Leipzig
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: SchücoArena
Arminia and RB Leipzig Stats
- RB Leipzig is fourth in the Bundesliga offensively (2.2 goals per game), and Arminia is 11th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
- Arminia is 18th in the Bundesliga offensively (0.8 goals per match), and RB Leipzig is second defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- RB Leipzig has a goal differential of +35 on the season, which ranks second in the league.
- Arminia's goal differential is -26, which ranks 16th in the league.
RB Leipzig Key Players
- RB Leipzig is led by Christopher Nkunku, who has 20 goals (on 56 shots) in 33 league games.
- Andre Silva is RB Leipzig's second-leading scorer, with 11 goals in 33 league games.
- Nkunku is RB Leipzig's leader in assists, with 13 (on 38 chances created) in 33 league appearances.
RB Leipzig Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Union Berlin
L 2-1
Home
5/2/2022
Borussia Monchengladbach
L 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
FC Augsburg
W 4-0
Home
5/14/2022
Arminia
-
Away
Arminia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
FC Cologne
L 3-1
Away
4/30/2022
Hertha BSC
D 1-1
Home
5/6/2022
VfL Bochum
L 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
RB Leipzig
-
Home
