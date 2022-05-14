Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld will match up in the Bundesliga play on Saturday, May 14. The game at SchücoArena begins at 9:30 AM ET on ESPN. With 57 points, RB Leipzig is currently fourth in the league. Arminia has 27 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Arminia vs. RB Leipzig

Arminia and RB Leipzig Stats

  • RB Leipzig is fourth in the Bundesliga offensively (2.2 goals per game), and Arminia is 11th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
  • Arminia is 18th in the Bundesliga offensively (0.8 goals per match), and RB Leipzig is second defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • RB Leipzig has a goal differential of +35 on the season, which ranks second in the league.
  • Arminia's goal differential is -26, which ranks 16th in the league.

RB Leipzig Key Players

  • RB Leipzig is led by Christopher Nkunku, who has 20 goals (on 56 shots) in 33 league games.
  • Andre Silva is RB Leipzig's second-leading scorer, with 11 goals in 33 league games.
  • Nkunku is RB Leipzig's leader in assists, with 13 (on 38 chances created) in 33 league appearances.

Arminia Key Players

RB Leipzig Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Union Berlin

L 2-1

Home

5/2/2022

Borussia Monchengladbach

L 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

FC Augsburg

W 4-0

Home

5/14/2022

Arminia

-

Away

Arminia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

FC Cologne

L 3-1

Away

4/30/2022

Hertha BSC

D 1-1

Home

5/6/2022

VfL Bochum

L 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

RB Leipzig

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
