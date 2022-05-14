Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

RB Leipzig and Arminia Bielefeld will match up in the Bundesliga play on Saturday, May 14. The game at SchücoArena begins at 9:30 AM ET on ESPN. With 57 points, RB Leipzig is currently fourth in the league. Arminia has 27 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Arminia vs. RB Leipzig

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: SchücoArena

SchücoArena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arminia and RB Leipzig Stats

RB Leipzig is fourth in the Bundesliga offensively (2.2 goals per game), and Arminia is 11th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

Arminia is 18th in the Bundesliga offensively (0.8 goals per match), and RB Leipzig is second defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

RB Leipzig has a goal differential of +35 on the season, which ranks second in the league.

Arminia's goal differential is -26, which ranks 16th in the league.

RB Leipzig Key Players

RB Leipzig is led by Christopher Nkunku, who has 20 goals (on 56 shots) in 33 league games.

Andre Silva is RB Leipzig's second-leading scorer, with 11 goals in 33 league games.

Nkunku is RB Leipzig's leader in assists, with 13 (on 38 chances created) in 33 league appearances.

Arminia Key Players

RB Leipzig Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Union Berlin L 2-1 Home 5/2/2022 Borussia Monchengladbach L 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 FC Augsburg W 4-0 Home 5/14/2022 Arminia - Away

Arminia Schedule