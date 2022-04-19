Arsenal de Sarandi vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal de Sarandi vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Tuesday includes Arsenal de Sarandi meeting Barracas Central. The two clubs will start their contest at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona, broadcast on TyC Sports.

Arsenal and Barracas Central Stats

  • Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per game (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is giving up 2.0 per game (28th in league).
  • Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per game (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Arsenal concedes 1.7 per match (24th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is 16th in the league, at -1.
  • Barracas Central's goal differential (-8) is 24th in the league.

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Boca Juniors

D 2-2

Away

4/8/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

D 3-3

Home

4/15/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

D 3-3

Away

4/19/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

4/25/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

4/30/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

L 1-0

Home

4/11/2022

CA Huracan

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

L 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

4/23/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Home

4/30/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

5/8/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Home

