Arsenal de Sarandi vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Tuesday includes Arsenal de Sarandi meeting Barracas Central. The two clubs will start their contest at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona, broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Barracas Central

Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona

Arsenal and Barracas Central Stats

Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per game (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is giving up 2.0 per game (28th in league).

Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per game (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Arsenal concedes 1.7 per match (24th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is 16th in the league, at -1.

Barracas Central's goal differential (-8) is 24th in the league.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Boca Juniors D 2-2 Away 4/8/2022 CD Godoy Cruz D 3-3 Home 4/15/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE D 3-3 Away 4/19/2022 Barracas Central - Home 4/25/2022 CA Tigre - Away 4/30/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Home 5/8/2022 CA Aldosivi - Away

Barracas Central Schedule