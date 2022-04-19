Arsenal de Sarandi vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Arsenal de Sarandi vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Tuesday includes Arsenal de Sarandi meeting Barracas Central. The two clubs will start their contest at 1:00 PM ET from Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona, broadcast on TyC Sports.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Barracas Central
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arsenal and Barracas Central Stats
- Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per game (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is giving up 2.0 per game (28th in league).
- Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per game (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and Arsenal concedes 1.7 per match (24th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is 16th in the league, at -1.
- Barracas Central's goal differential (-8) is 24th in the league.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Boca Juniors
D 2-2
Away
4/8/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
D 3-3
Home
4/15/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
D 3-3
Away
4/19/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
4/25/2022
CA Tigre
-
Away
4/30/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
L 1-0
Home
4/11/2022
CA Huracan
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
L 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
4/23/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Home
4/30/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
5/8/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Home
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Arsenal vs. Barracas Central
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)