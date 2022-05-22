Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal FC will host Everton FC in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 22. The two teams will play at 11:00 AM ET, airing on CNBC. Arsenal has 66 points, and is fifth in the league table. Everton has 39 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

Arsenal and Everton Stats

  • Arsenal has scored 56 goals in 37 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 61 in 37 (15th in league).
  • Everton is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Arsenal is eighth defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
  • Arsenal is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +9.
  • In terms of goal differential, Everton is 15th in the league, at -19.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Bukayo Saka has 11 goals in 37 games -- No. 1 on Arsenal, and 13th in the league.
  • Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 27 shots, 0.8 per game) in 34 league appearances.
  • Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven (on 22 chances created) in 34 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

W 2-1

Home

5/12/2022

Tottenham

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Newcastle

L 2-0

Away

5/22/2022

Everton

-

Home

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Watford

D 0-0

Away

5/15/2022

Brentford

L 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

Crystal Palace

W 3-2

Home

5/22/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Arsenal vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1012117723h
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1012074813h
Premier League

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1012117721h
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago1012074961h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy