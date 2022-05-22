Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Arsenal FC will host Everton FC in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 22. The two teams will play at 11:00 AM ET, airing on CNBC. Arsenal has 66 points, and is fifth in the league table. Everton has 39 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Everton Stats

Arsenal has scored 56 goals in 37 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 61 in 37 (15th in league).

Everton is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Arsenal is eighth defensively (1.3 allowed per game).

Arsenal is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

In terms of goal differential, Everton is 15th in the league, at -19.

Arsenal Key Players

Bukayo Saka has 11 goals in 37 games -- No. 1 on Arsenal, and 13th in the league.

Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 27 shots, 0.8 per game) in 34 league appearances.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven (on 22 chances created) in 34 league appearances.

Everton Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Leeds W 2-1 Home 5/12/2022 Tottenham L 3-0 Away 5/16/2022 Newcastle L 2-0 Away 5/22/2022 Everton - Home

Everton Schedule