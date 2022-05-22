Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arsenal FC will host Everton FC in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 22. The two teams will play at 11:00 AM ET, airing on CNBC. Arsenal has 66 points, and is fifth in the league table. Everton has 39 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: CNBC
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arsenal and Everton Stats
- Arsenal has scored 56 goals in 37 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 61 in 37 (15th in league).
- Everton is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Arsenal is eighth defensively (1.3 allowed per game).
- Arsenal is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +9.
- In terms of goal differential, Everton is 15th in the league, at -19.
Arsenal Key Players
- Bukayo Saka has 11 goals in 37 games -- No. 1 on Arsenal, and 13th in the league.
- Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 27 shots, 0.8 per game) in 34 league appearances.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven (on 22 chances created) in 34 league appearances.
Everton Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
W 2-1
Home
5/12/2022
Tottenham
L 3-0
Away
5/16/2022
Newcastle
L 2-0
Away
5/22/2022
Everton
-
Home
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Watford
D 0-0
Away
5/15/2022
Brentford
L 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
Crystal Palace
W 3-2
Home
5/22/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
How To Watch
May
22
2022
Arsenal vs. Everton
TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)