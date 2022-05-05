Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Arsenal FC and Leeds United will meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 63 points, Arsenal is fourth in the league. Leeds has 34 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Leeds Stats

Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (54 in 34 games), and Leeds is 20th in goals allowed (72 in 34).

Leeds is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Arsenal is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +13.

Leeds' goal differential (-34) is 18th in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 48 shots) in 34 league games.

Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals in 31 appearances, second-best on Arsenal.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 31 games (11th in league).

Leeds Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Chelsea W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Manchester United W 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 West Ham W 2-1 Away 5/8/2022 Leeds - Home 5/12/2022 Tottenham - Away 5/16/2022 Newcastle - Away 5/22/2022 Everton - Home

Leeds Schedule