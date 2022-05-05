Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arsenal FC and Leeds United will meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 63 points, Arsenal is fourth in the league. Leeds has 34 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Arsenal and Leeds Stats
- Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (54 in 34 games), and Leeds is 20th in goals allowed (72 in 34).
- Leeds is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Arsenal is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +13.
- Leeds' goal differential (-34) is 18th in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 48 shots) in 34 league games.
- Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals in 31 appearances, second-best on Arsenal.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 31 games (11th in league).
Leeds Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Chelsea
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Manchester United
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
West Ham
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
-
Home
5/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
5/16/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
5/22/2022
Everton
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Watford
W 3-0
Away
4/25/2022
Crystal Palace
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
Manchester City
L 4-0
Home
5/8/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
5/11/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
5/15/2022
Brighton
-
Home
5/22/2022
Brentford
-
Away
