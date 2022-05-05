Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal FC and Leeds United will meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 63 points, Arsenal is fourth in the league. Leeds has 34 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leeds

Arsenal and Leeds Stats

  • Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (54 in 34 games), and Leeds is 20th in goals allowed (72 in 34).
  • Leeds is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Arsenal is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +13.
  • Leeds' goal differential (-34) is 18th in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 48 shots) in 34 league games.
  • Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals in 31 appearances, second-best on Arsenal.
  • Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 31 games (11th in league).

Leeds Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Chelsea

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Manchester United

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

West Ham

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

-

Home

5/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

5/16/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

5/22/2022

Everton

-

Home

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Watford

W 3-0

Away

4/25/2022

Crystal Palace

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

Manchester City

L 4-0

Home

5/8/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

5/11/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

5/15/2022

Brighton

-

Home

5/22/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
