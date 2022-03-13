How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leicester City takes on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two Premier League teams will face off at 12:30 PM ET. Arsenal has 48 points, and is fifth in the league. Leicester City has 33 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arsenal and Leicester City Stats
- Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (41 in 25 games), and Leicester City is 13th in goals allowed (43 in 25).
- Leicester City is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 25 games), and Arsenal is fifth in goals conceded (29 in 25).
- Arsenal is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +12.
- Leicester City is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -3.
Arsenal Key Players
- Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 22 games (11th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who has eight goals in 25 games.
- Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven in 23 games (sixth in league).
Leicester City Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Brentford
W 2-1
Home
2/24/2022
Wolverhampton
W 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
Watford
W 3-2
Away
3/13/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
3/16/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
3/19/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
4/4/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Wolverhampton
L 2-1
Away
3/1/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Away
3/5/2022
Leeds
W 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
3/20/2022
Brentford
-
Home
4/2/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
4/9/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)