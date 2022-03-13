Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leicester City takes on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two Premier League teams will face off at 12:30 PM ET. Arsenal has 48 points, and is fifth in the league. Leicester City has 33 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Arsenal and Leicester City Stats

  • Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (41 in 25 games), and Leicester City is 13th in goals allowed (43 in 25).
  • Leicester City is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 25 games), and Arsenal is fifth in goals conceded (29 in 25).
  • Arsenal is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +12.
  • Leicester City is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 22 games (11th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who has eight goals in 25 games.
  • Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven in 23 games (sixth in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Brentford

W 2-1

Home

2/24/2022

Wolverhampton

W 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

Watford

W 3-2

Away

3/13/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

3/16/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

3/19/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

4/4/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Wolverhampton

L 2-1

Away

3/1/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Away

3/5/2022

Leeds

W 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

3/20/2022

Brentford

-

Home

4/2/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

4/9/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
