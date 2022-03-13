Leicester City takes on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two Premier League teams will face off at 12:30 PM ET. Arsenal has 48 points, and is fifth in the league. Leicester City has 33 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Leicester City Stats

Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (41 in 25 games), and Leicester City is 13th in goals allowed (43 in 25).

Leicester City is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 25 games), and Arsenal is fifth in goals conceded (29 in 25).

Arsenal is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +12.

Leicester City is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Arsenal Key Players

Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 22 games (11th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who has eight goals in 25 games.

Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven in 23 games (sixth in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Brentford W 2-1 Home 2/24/2022 Wolverhampton W 2-1 Home 3/6/2022 Watford W 3-2 Away 3/13/2022 Leicester City - Home 3/16/2022 Liverpool - Home 3/19/2022 Aston Villa - Away 4/4/2022 Crystal Palace - Away

Leicester City Schedule