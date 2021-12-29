On Saturday, Manchester City and Arsenal FC will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The clubs will play at 7:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Emirates Stadium. Manchester City is first in the league, with 47 points. Arsenal is fourth, with 35.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City scores 2.6 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Arsenal concedes 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (32 in 19 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals allowed (12 in 19).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +38.

Arsenal's goal differential (+9) is fourth in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Manchester City is led by Raheem Sterling, who has seven goals in 18 games (eighth in league).

Bernardo Silva has seven goals in 19 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 14 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Arsenal Key Players

Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's top scorer, with eight goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 23 shots, 1.2 per game) in 19 league appearances.

Arsenal's best facilitator is Saka, with four assists (on 32 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Newcastle W 4-0 Away 12/26/2021 Leicester City W 6-3 Home 12/29/2021 Brentford W 1-0 Away 1/1/2022 Arsenal - Away 1/15/2022 Chelsea - Home 1/22/2022 Southampton - Away 2/9/2022 Brentford - Home

Arsenal Schedule