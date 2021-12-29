Publish date:
How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Manchester City and Arsenal FC will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The clubs will play at 7:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Emirates Stadium. Manchester City is first in the league, with 47 points. Arsenal is fourth, with 35.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arsenal and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City scores 2.6 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Arsenal concedes 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (32 in 19 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals allowed (12 in 19).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +38.
- Arsenal's goal differential (+9) is fourth in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Manchester City is led by Raheem Sterling, who has seven goals in 18 games (eighth in league).
- Bernardo Silva has seven goals in 19 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 14 chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Arsenal Key Players
- Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's top scorer, with eight goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 23 shots, 1.2 per game) in 19 league appearances.
- Arsenal's best facilitator is Saka, with four assists (on 32 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Newcastle
W 4-0
Away
12/26/2021
Leicester City
W 6-3
Home
12/29/2021
Brentford
W 1-0
Away
1/1/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
1/15/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
1/22/2022
Southampton
-
Away
2/9/2022
Brentford
-
Home
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
West Ham
W 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Leeds
W 4-1
Away
12/26/2021
Norwich City
W 5-0
Away
1/1/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
1/16/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
1/22/2022
Burnley
-
Home
2/10/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)