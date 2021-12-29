Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    On Saturday, Manchester City and Arsenal FC will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The clubs will play at 7:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Emirates Stadium. Manchester City is first in the league, with 47 points. Arsenal is fourth, with 35.

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City

    • Match Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
    • TV: USA Network
    • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arsenal and Manchester City Stats

    • Manchester City scores 2.6 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Arsenal concedes 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
    • Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League in goals scored (32 in 19 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals allowed (12 in 19).
    • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +38.
    • Arsenal's goal differential (+9) is fourth in the league.

    Manchester City Key Players

    • Manchester City is led by Raheem Sterling, who has seven goals in 18 games (eighth in league).
    • Bernardo Silva has seven goals in 19 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
    • Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 14 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

    Arsenal Key Players

    • Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's top scorer, with eight goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.
    • Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 23 shots, 1.2 per game) in 19 league appearances.
    • Arsenal's best facilitator is Saka, with four assists (on 32 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

    Manchester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Newcastle

    W 4-0

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Leicester City

    W 6-3

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Brentford

    W 1-0

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Southampton

    -

    Away

    2/9/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Home

    Arsenal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    West Ham

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Leeds

    W 4-1

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Norwich City

    W 5-0

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Tottenham

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    2/10/2022

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Arsenal vs. Manchester City

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    7:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

    3 minutes ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Miami

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy