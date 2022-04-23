Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

On Saturday, Arsenal FC and Manchester United will face off in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 7:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Emirates Stadium. Arsenal is currently fifth in the league, with 57 points. Manchester United is sixth, with 54.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arsenal and Manchester United Stats

Arsenal puts up 1.5 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Manchester United gives up 1.5 per game (12th in league).

Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Arsenal is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is fifth in the league, at +10.

Manchester United's goal differential is +4, which is eighth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Bukayo Saka has 10 goals in 32 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 11th in the league.

Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 29 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 29 games (eighth in league).

Manchester United Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Brighton L 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 Southampton L 1-0 Away 4/20/2022 Chelsea W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Manchester United - Home 5/1/2022 West Ham - Away 5/8/2022 Leeds - Home 5/12/2022 Tottenham - Away

Manchester United Schedule