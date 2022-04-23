Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Arsenal FC and Manchester United will face off in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 7:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Emirates Stadium. Arsenal is currently fifth in the league, with 57 points. Manchester United is sixth, with 54.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Arsenal and Manchester United Stats
- Arsenal puts up 1.5 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Manchester United gives up 1.5 per game (12th in league).
- Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Arsenal is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is fifth in the league, at +10.
- Manchester United's goal differential is +4, which is eighth in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Bukayo Saka has 10 goals in 32 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 11th in the league.
- Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 29 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 29 games (eighth in league).
Manchester United Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Brighton
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Southampton
L 1-0
Away
4/20/2022
Chelsea
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
5/1/2022
West Ham
-
Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
-
Home
5/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
W 3-2
Home
4/19/2022
Liverpool
L 4-0
Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
4/28/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
5/2/2022
Brentford
-
Home
5/7/2022
Brighton
-
Away
