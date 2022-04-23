Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Arsenal FC and Manchester United will face off in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 7:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Emirates Stadium. Arsenal is currently fifth in the league, with 57 points. Manchester United is sixth, with 54.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United Stats

  • Arsenal puts up 1.5 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Manchester United gives up 1.5 per game (12th in league).
  • Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Arsenal is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is fifth in the league, at +10.
  • Manchester United's goal differential is +4, which is eighth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Bukayo Saka has 10 goals in 32 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 11th in the league.
  • Emile Smith-Rowe has 10 goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 29 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 29 games (eighth in league).

Manchester United Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Brighton

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Southampton

L 1-0

Away

4/20/2022

Chelsea

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

5/1/2022

West Ham

-

Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

-

Home

5/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

W 3-2

Home

4/19/2022

Liverpool

L 4-0

Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

4/28/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

5/2/2022

Brentford

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brighton

-

Away

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
