Arsenal FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Southampton FC take on Arsenal FC. The game at Emirates Stadium gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Arsenal is currently seventh in the league table, with 23 points. Southampton is 16th, with 16.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Southampton

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Southampton Stats

Arsenal has scored 18 goals in 15 games (12th in the Premier League), and Southampton has given up 21 in 15 (eighth in league).

Southampton is 16th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 15 matches), and Arsenal is 11th in goals conceded (22 in 15).

Arsenal's goal differential (-4) is 13th in the league.

Southampton is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -7.

Arsenal Key Players

Arsenal is led by Emile Smith-Rowe, who has five goals in 14 games (12th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has four goals in 14 games.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Smith-Rowe, who has two (on 15 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Southampton Key Players

Southampton is led by Che Adams, with three goals in 14 games (31st in league).

Armando Broja is tied for the team lead with three goals, as well.

Southampton's top facilitator is Nathan Redmond, with four assists in 13 games (seventh in league).

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Newcastle W 2-0 Home 12/2/2021 Manchester United L 3-2 Away 12/6/2021 Everton L 2-1 Away 12/11/2021 Southampton - Home 12/15/2021 West Ham - Home 12/18/2021 Leeds - Away 12/26/2021 Norwich City - Away

Southampton Schedule