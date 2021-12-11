Arsenal FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Southampton FC take on Arsenal FC. The game at Emirates Stadium gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Arsenal is currently seventh in the league table, with 23 points. Southampton is 16th, with 16.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Southampton
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arsenal and Southampton Stats
- Arsenal has scored 18 goals in 15 games (12th in the Premier League), and Southampton has given up 21 in 15 (eighth in league).
- Southampton is 16th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 15 matches), and Arsenal is 11th in goals conceded (22 in 15).
- Arsenal's goal differential (-4) is 13th in the league.
- Southampton is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -7.
Arsenal Key Players
- Arsenal is led by Emile Smith-Rowe, who has five goals in 14 games (12th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has four goals in 14 games.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Smith-Rowe, who has two (on 15 chances created) in 14 league appearances.
Southampton Key Players
- Southampton is led by Che Adams, with three goals in 14 games (31st in league).
- Armando Broja is tied for the team lead with three goals, as well.
- Southampton's top facilitator is Nathan Redmond, with four assists in 13 games (seventh in league).
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Newcastle
W 2-0
Home
12/2/2021
Manchester United
L 3-2
Away
12/6/2021
Everton
L 2-1
Away
12/11/2021
Southampton
-
Home
12/15/2021
West Ham
-
Home
12/18/2021
Leeds
-
Away
12/26/2021
Norwich City
-
Away
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Liverpool
L 4-0
Away
12/1/2021
Leicester City
D 2-2
Home
12/4/2021
Brighton
D 1-1
Home
12/11/2021
Arsenal
-
Away
12/15/2021
Crystal Palace
-
Away
12/18/2021
Brentford
-
Home
12/26/2021
West Ham
-
Away
