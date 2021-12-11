Arsenal FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Saturday's schedule in the Premier League will see Southampton FC take on Arsenal FC. The game at Emirates Stadium gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Arsenal is currently seventh in the league table, with 23 points. Southampton is 16th, with 16.

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Southampton

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arsenal and Southampton Stats

    • Arsenal has scored 18 goals in 15 games (12th in the Premier League), and Southampton has given up 21 in 15 (eighth in league).
    • Southampton is 16th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 15 matches), and Arsenal is 11th in goals conceded (22 in 15).
    • Arsenal's goal differential (-4) is 13th in the league.
    • Southampton is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -7.

    Arsenal Key Players

    • Arsenal is led by Emile Smith-Rowe, who has five goals in 14 games (12th in league).
    • The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has four goals in 14 games.
    • Arsenal's leader in assists is Smith-Rowe, who has two (on 15 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

    Southampton Key Players

    • Southampton is led by Che Adams, with three goals in 14 games (31st in league).
    • Armando Broja is tied for the team lead with three goals, as well.
    • Southampton's top facilitator is Nathan Redmond, with four assists in 13 games (seventh in league).

    Arsenal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Newcastle

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Manchester United

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Everton

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Southampton

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    West Ham

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    Southampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Liverpool

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Leicester City

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Brighton

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    West Ham

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Arsenal vs. Southampton

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
