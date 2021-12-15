Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Wednesday will include Arsenal FC facing West Ham United. The two clubs will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from Emirates Stadium, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Arsenal currently has 26 points, and is sixth in the league. West Ham has 25 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arsenal and West Ham Stats
- Arsenal is scoring 1.3 goals per match (ninth in the Premier League), and West Ham is giving up 1.2 per match (seventh in league).
- West Ham puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in the Premier League), and Arsenal concedes 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
- Arsenal has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- West Ham has a goal differential of +6 on the season, fourth in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Emile Smith-Rowe has five goals in 15 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 14th in the league.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in 14 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Arsenal.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Bukayo Saka, who has three in 16 games (14th in league).
West Ham Key Players
- Michail Antonio is West Ham's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 14 league games.
- Jarrod Bowen has scored three times in 15 appearances.
- Bowen is West Ham's assist leader, with four (on 16 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Manchester United
L 3-2
Away
12/6/2021
Everton
L 2-1
Away
12/11/2021
Southampton
W 3-0
Home
12/15/2021
West Ham
-
Home
12/18/2021
Leeds
-
Away
12/26/2021
Norwich City
-
Away
12/28/2021
Wolverhampton
-
Home
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Brighton
D 1-1
Home
12/4/2021
Chelsea
W 3-2
Home
12/12/2021
Burnley
D 0-0
Away
12/15/2021
Arsenal
-
Away
12/18/2021
Norwich City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Southampton
-
Home
12/28/2021
Watford
-
Away
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Arsenal vs. West Ham United
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)