Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Premier League action on Wednesday will include Arsenal FC facing West Ham United. The two clubs will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from Emirates Stadium, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Arsenal currently has 26 points, and is sixth in the league. West Ham has 25 points, and is in fourth place.

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arsenal and West Ham Stats

    • Arsenal is scoring 1.3 goals per match (ninth in the Premier League), and West Ham is giving up 1.2 per match (seventh in league).
    • West Ham puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in the Premier League), and Arsenal concedes 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
    • Arsenal has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
    • West Ham has a goal differential of +6 on the season, fourth in the league.

    Arsenal Key Players

    • Emile Smith-Rowe has five goals in 15 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 14th in the league.
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in 14 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Arsenal.
    • Arsenal's leader in assists is Bukayo Saka, who has three in 16 games (14th in league).

    West Ham Key Players

    • Michail Antonio is West Ham's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 14 league games.
    • Jarrod Bowen has scored three times in 15 appearances.
    • Bowen is West Ham's assist leader, with four (on 16 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

    Arsenal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Manchester United

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Everton

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Southampton

    W 3-0

    Home

    12/15/2021

    West Ham

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    West Ham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Brighton

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Chelsea

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Burnley

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Southampton

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Watford

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
