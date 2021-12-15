Arsenal FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Premier League action on Wednesday will include Arsenal FC facing West Ham United. The two clubs will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from Emirates Stadium, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Arsenal currently has 26 points, and is sixth in the league. West Ham has 25 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham

Match Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and West Ham Stats

Arsenal is scoring 1.3 goals per match (ninth in the Premier League), and West Ham is giving up 1.2 per match (seventh in league).

West Ham puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in the Premier League), and Arsenal concedes 1.4 per game (ninth in league).

Arsenal has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

West Ham has a goal differential of +6 on the season, fourth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Emile Smith-Rowe has five goals in 15 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 14th in the league.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in 14 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Arsenal.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Bukayo Saka, who has three in 16 games (14th in league).

West Ham Key Players

Michail Antonio is West Ham's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 14 league games.

Jarrod Bowen has scored three times in 15 appearances.

Bowen is West Ham's assist leader, with four (on 16 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Manchester United L 3-2 Away 12/6/2021 Everton L 2-1 Away 12/11/2021 Southampton W 3-0 Home 12/15/2021 West Ham - Home 12/18/2021 Leeds - Away 12/26/2021 Norwich City - Away 12/28/2021 Wolverhampton - Home

West Ham Schedule