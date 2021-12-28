Arsenal FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    On Tuesday, Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet in Premier League action. The squads will play at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has 32 points, and is fourth in the league. Wolverhampton has 25 points, and is in eighth place.

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton

    • Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
    • Stadium: Emirates Stadium

    Arsenal and Wolverhampton Stats

    • Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is third defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
    • Wolverhampton is 19th in the Premier League offensively (0.7 goals per match), and Arsenal is 10th defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
    • Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
    • Wolverhampton is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

    Arsenal Key Players

    • Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 17 games (fifth in league).
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Arsenal.
    • Bukayo Saka has four assists in 18 games -- tops on Arsenal, and ninth in the league.

    Wolverhampton Key Players

    • Wolverhampton is led by Hee-chan Hwang, with four goals (on eight shots) in 14 league games.
    • Raul Jimenez has scored three times in 17 appearances.
    • Wolverhampton's top facilitator is Jimenez, with two assists in 17 games (34th in league).

    Arsenal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    West Ham

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Leeds

    W 4-1

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Norwich City

    W 5-0

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Tottenham

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    Wolverhampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Manchester City

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Brighton

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Chelsea

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Manchester United

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Southampton

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Time
7:30
AM/EST
