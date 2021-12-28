Arsenal FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arsenal FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Tuesday, Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet in Premier League action. The squads will play at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has 32 points, and is fourth in the league. Wolverhampton has 25 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Arsenal and Wolverhampton Stats
- Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is third defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
- Wolverhampton is 19th in the Premier League offensively (0.7 goals per match), and Arsenal is 10th defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
- Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
- Wolverhampton is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Arsenal Key Players
- Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 17 games (fifth in league).
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Arsenal.
- Bukayo Saka has four assists in 18 games -- tops on Arsenal, and ninth in the league.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Wolverhampton is led by Hee-chan Hwang, with four goals (on eight shots) in 14 league games.
- Raul Jimenez has scored three times in 17 appearances.
- Wolverhampton's top facilitator is Jimenez, with two assists in 17 games (34th in league).
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
West Ham
W 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Leeds
W 4-1
Away
12/26/2021
Norwich City
W 5-0
Away
12/28/2021
Wolverhampton
-
Home
1/1/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
1/16/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
1/22/2022
Burnley
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Manchester City
L 1-0
Away
12/15/2021
Brighton
W 1-0
Away
12/19/2021
Chelsea
D 0-0
Home
12/28/2021
Arsenal
-
Away
1/3/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
1/15/2022
Southampton
-
Home
1/22/2022
Brentford
-
Away
