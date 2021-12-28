Arsenal FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

On Tuesday, Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet in Premier League action. The squads will play at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has 32 points, and is fourth in the league. Wolverhampton has 25 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Stats

Arsenal is fifth in the Premier League offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is third defensively (0.8 allowed per game).

Wolverhampton is 19th in the Premier League offensively (0.7 goals per match), and Arsenal is 10th defensively (1.3 allowed per match).

Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

Wolverhampton is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Arsenal Key Players

Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 17 games (fifth in league).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals in 14 appearances, second-best on Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka has four assists in 18 games -- tops on Arsenal, and ninth in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Wolverhampton is led by Hee-chan Hwang, with four goals (on eight shots) in 14 league games.

Raul Jimenez has scored three times in 17 appearances.

Wolverhampton's top facilitator is Jimenez, with two assists in 17 games (34th in league).

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 West Ham W 2-0 Home 12/18/2021 Leeds W 4-1 Away 12/26/2021 Norwich City W 5-0 Away 12/28/2021 Wolverhampton - Home 1/1/2022 Manchester City - Home 1/16/2022 Tottenham - Away 1/22/2022 Burnley - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule