How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Angers SCO is set to meet AS Monaco on Sunday, May 1 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 59 points, and is fourth in the league. Angers has 35 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Angers
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Louis II
AS Monaco and Angers Stats
- AS Monaco has scored 55 goals in 34 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Angers has conceded 51 in 34 (14th in league).
- Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and AS Monaco is fourth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is fourth in the league, at +20.
- Angers' goal differential is -13, which ranks 14th in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this season, with 20 goals in 33 games (third in league).
- Kevin Volland has eight goals in 30 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Monaco.
- Caio Henrique has seven assists in 33 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and 10th in the league.
Angers Key Players
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Stade Rennes
W 3-2
Away
4/20/2022
Nice
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
5/21/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
PSG
L 3-0
Home
4/24/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 2-2
Away
5/1/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
5/8/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
5/14/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/21/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
