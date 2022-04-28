Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers SCO is set to meet AS Monaco on Sunday, May 1 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 59 points, and is fourth in the league. Angers has 35 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Angers

AS Monaco and Angers Stats

  • AS Monaco has scored 55 goals in 34 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Angers has conceded 51 in 34 (14th in league).
  • Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and AS Monaco is fourth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is fourth in the league, at +20.
  • Angers' goal differential is -13, which ranks 14th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this season, with 20 goals in 33 games (third in league).
  • Kevin Volland has eight goals in 30 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Monaco.
  • Caio Henrique has seven assists in 33 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and 10th in the league.

Angers Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Stade Rennes

W 3-2

Away

4/20/2022

Nice

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Angers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

5/21/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

FC Nantes

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

PSG

L 3-0

Home

4/24/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 2-2

Away

5/1/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

5/8/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

5/14/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/21/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Monaco vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
