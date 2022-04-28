Angers SCO is set to meet AS Monaco on Sunday, May 1 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 59 points, and is fourth in the league. Angers has 35 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Angers

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

AS Monaco and Angers Stats

AS Monaco has scored 55 goals in 34 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Angers has conceded 51 in 34 (14th in league).

Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and AS Monaco is fourth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is fourth in the league, at +20.

Angers' goal differential is -13, which ranks 14th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this season, with 20 goals in 33 games (third in league).

Kevin Volland has eight goals in 30 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Monaco.

Caio Henrique has seven assists in 33 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and 10th in the league.

Angers Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Stade Rennes W 3-2 Away 4/20/2022 Nice W 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Angers - Home 5/6/2022 Lille - Away 5/14/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 5/21/2022 RC Lens - Away

Angers Schedule