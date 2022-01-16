AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 will meet AS Monaco on Sunday, January 16 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II starts at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 30 points, AS Monaco is currently seventh in the league table. Clermont Foot 63 has 18 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63

AS Monaco and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

  • AS Monaco has scored 29 goals in 20 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has conceded 32 in 19 (17th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63 is scoring 1.1 goals per match (17th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • AS Monaco is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +6.
  • In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league, at -12.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 10 goals in 19 games (third in league).
  • Sofiane Diop has five goals in 19 appearances, second-best on AS Monaco.
  • Caio Henrique has four assists in 20 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and eighth in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals in 17 games (fifth in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four in 15 games.
  • Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's assist leader, with four in 15 league appearances.

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

PSG

L 2-0

Away

12/22/2021

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

1/9/2022

FC Nantes

D 0-0

Away

1/16/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

1/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

2/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

2/13/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Montpellier HSC

L 1-0

Away

12/12/2021

Angers

W 1-0

Away

1/9/2022

Stade Reims

D 0-0

Home

1/16/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

1/19/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

1/23/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

2/6/2022

Nice

-

Away

How To Watch

January
16
2022

AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
