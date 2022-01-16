AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clermont Foot 63 will meet AS Monaco on Sunday, January 16 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II starts at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 30 points, AS Monaco is currently seventh in the league table. Clermont Foot 63 has 18 points, and is in 15th place.
AS Monaco and Clermont Foot 63 Stats
- AS Monaco has scored 29 goals in 20 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has conceded 32 in 19 (17th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63 is scoring 1.1 goals per match (17th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- AS Monaco is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +6.
- In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league, at -12.
AS Monaco Key Players
- AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 10 goals in 19 games (third in league).
- Sofiane Diop has five goals in 19 appearances, second-best on AS Monaco.
- Caio Henrique has four assists in 20 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and eighth in the league.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals in 17 games (fifth in league).
- Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four in 15 games.
- Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's assist leader, with four in 15 league appearances.
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
PSG
L 2-0
Away
12/22/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
1/9/2022
FC Nantes
D 0-0
Away
1/16/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
1/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
2/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
2/13/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
Angers
W 1-0
Away
1/9/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Home
1/16/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
1/19/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
1/23/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
2/6/2022
Nice
-
Away
