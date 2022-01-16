AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Clermont Foot 63 will meet AS Monaco on Sunday, January 16 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II starts at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 30 points, AS Monaco is currently seventh in the league table. Clermont Foot 63 has 18 points, and is in 15th place.

Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

Stade Louis II Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Monaco has scored 29 goals in 20 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has conceded 32 in 19 (17th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 is scoring 1.1 goals per match (17th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

AS Monaco is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +6.

In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in the league, at -12.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 10 goals in 19 games (third in league).

Sofiane Diop has five goals in 19 appearances, second-best on AS Monaco.

Caio Henrique has four assists in 20 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and eighth in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals in 17 games (fifth in league).

Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four in 15 games.

Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's assist leader, with four in 15 league appearances.

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 PSG L 2-0 Away 12/22/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Home 1/9/2022 FC Nantes D 0-0 Away 1/16/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 1/23/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 2/5/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home 2/13/2022 FC Lorient - Home