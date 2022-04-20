AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
OGC Nice is set to meet AS Monaco on Wednesday, April 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II begins at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 53 points, and is sixth in the league table. Nice has 55 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Nice
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Louis II
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AS Monaco and Nice Stats
- AS Monaco has scored 50 goals in 32 matches (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice has conceded 28 in 32 (first in league).
- Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and AS Monaco is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- AS Monaco's goal differential (+16) is fifth in the league.
- Nice's goal differential (+14) is sixth in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 19 goals (on 41 shots) in 31 league games.
- Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 23 shots, 0.8 per game) in 28 league appearances.
- Caio Henrique has six assists in 31 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and 13th in the league.
Nice Key Players
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
FC Metz
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Stade Rennes
W 3-2
Away
4/20/2022
Nice
-
Home
4/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
5/1/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Stade Rennes
D 1-1
Home
4/10/2022
RC Lens
L 3-0
Away
4/17/2022
FC Lorient
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
4/24/2022
Troyes
-
Home
5/1/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
5/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
How To Watch
April
20
2022
AS Monaco vs. Nice
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)