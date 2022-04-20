AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

OGC Nice is set to meet AS Monaco on Wednesday, April 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II begins at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 53 points, and is sixth in the league table. Nice has 55 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Nice

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

AS Monaco and Nice Stats

AS Monaco has scored 50 goals in 32 matches (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice has conceded 28 in 32 (first in league).

Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and AS Monaco is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

AS Monaco's goal differential (+16) is fifth in the league.

Nice's goal differential (+14) is sixth in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 19 goals (on 41 shots) in 31 league games.

Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 23 shots, 0.8 per game) in 28 league appearances.

Caio Henrique has six assists in 31 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and 13th in the league.

Nice Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 FC Metz W 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Troyes W 2-1 Home 4/15/2022 Stade Rennes W 3-2 Away 4/20/2022 Nice - Home 4/23/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 5/1/2022 Angers - Home 5/6/2022 Lille - Away

Nice Schedule