AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice is set to meet AS Monaco on Wednesday, April 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II begins at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 53 points, and is sixth in the league table. Nice has 55 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Nice

AS Monaco and Nice Stats

  • AS Monaco has scored 50 goals in 32 matches (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice has conceded 28 in 32 (first in league).
  • Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and AS Monaco is fourth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • AS Monaco's goal differential (+16) is fifth in the league.
  • Nice's goal differential (+14) is sixth in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 19 goals (on 41 shots) in 31 league games.
  • Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 23 shots, 0.8 per game) in 28 league appearances.
  • Caio Henrique has six assists in 31 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and 13th in the league.

Nice Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

FC Metz

W 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Troyes

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Stade Rennes

W 3-2

Away

4/20/2022

Nice

-

Home

4/23/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

5/1/2022

Angers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Stade Rennes

D 1-1

Home

4/10/2022

RC Lens

L 3-0

Away

4/17/2022

FC Lorient

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

4/24/2022

Troyes

-

Home

5/1/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

5/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

AS Monaco vs. Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

