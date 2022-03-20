AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Monaco face off against Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Stade Louis II starts at 8:00 AM ET. PSG is currently first in the league table, with 65 points. AS Monaco is ninth, with 41.
How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSG
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Louis II
AS Monaco and PSG Stats
- PSG is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (59 in 28 matches), and AS Monaco is fifth in goals allowed (30 in 28).
- AS Monaco has scored 40 goals in 28 games (seventh in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 24 in 28 (second in league).
- PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +35.
- AS Monaco's goal differential (+10) is sixth in the league.
PSG Key Players
- PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 16 goals (on 85 shots) in 25 league games.
- Neymar has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 11 in 25 league appearances.
AS Monaco Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Nice
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-0
Home
3/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
PSG
-
Home
4/3/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
4/10/2022
Troyes
-
Home
4/15/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
