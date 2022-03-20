AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Monaco face off against Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Stade Louis II starts at 8:00 AM ET. PSG is currently first in the league table, with 65 points. AS Monaco is ninth, with 41.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSG

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

AS Monaco and PSG Stats

PSG is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (59 in 28 matches), and AS Monaco is fifth in goals allowed (30 in 28).

AS Monaco has scored 40 goals in 28 games (seventh in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 24 in 28 (second in league).

PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +35.

AS Monaco's goal differential (+10) is sixth in the league.

PSG Key Players

PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 16 goals (on 85 shots) in 25 league games.

Neymar has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 11 in 25 league appearances.

AS Monaco Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 3-1 Home 3/5/2022 Nice L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 3-0 Home 3/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away 4/3/2022 FC Lorient - Home 4/9/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 4/17/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home

AS Monaco Schedule