AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Monaco face off against Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Stade Louis II starts at 8:00 AM ET. PSG is currently first in the league table, with 65 points. AS Monaco is ninth, with 41.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSG

AS Monaco and PSG Stats

  • PSG is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (59 in 28 matches), and AS Monaco is fifth in goals allowed (30 in 28).
  • AS Monaco has scored 40 goals in 28 games (seventh in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 24 in 28 (second in league).
  • PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +35.
  • AS Monaco's goal differential (+10) is sixth in the league.

PSG Key Players

  • PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 16 goals (on 85 shots) in 25 league games.
  • Neymar has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 11 in 25 league appearances.

AS Monaco Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Nice

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-0

Home

3/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

4/3/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Stade Reims

L 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

PSG

-

Home

4/3/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Troyes

-

Home

4/15/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

