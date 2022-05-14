AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ligue 1 action on Saturday will include AS Monaco facing Stade Brest 29. The two teams will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Stade Louis II, airing on beIN Sports. AS Monaco is third in the league, with 65 points. Stade Brest 29 is 11th, with 48.
How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Louis II
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AS Monaco and Stade Brest 29 Stats
- AS Monaco is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (59 in 36 games), and Stade Brest 29 is 12th in goals conceded (49 in 36).
- Stade Brest 29 has scored 45 goals in 36 matches (12th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco has given up 36 in 36 (second in league).
- AS Monaco has a goal differential of +23 for the season, third in the league.
- Stade Brest 29's goal differential is -4, which ranks 12th in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder has 21 goals in 35 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and second in the league.
- Kevin Volland has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 32 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Caio Henrique has eight assists in 35 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and ninth in the league.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Angers
W 2-0
Home
5/6/2022
Lille
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
5/21/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
5/21/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
How To Watch
May
14
2022
AS Monaco vs. Stade Brestois
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)