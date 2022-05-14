AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Saturday will include AS Monaco facing Stade Brest 29. The two teams will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Stade Louis II, airing on beIN Sports. AS Monaco is third in the league, with 65 points. Stade Brest 29 is 11th, with 48.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29

AS Monaco and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • AS Monaco is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (59 in 36 games), and Stade Brest 29 is 12th in goals conceded (49 in 36).
  • Stade Brest 29 has scored 45 goals in 36 matches (12th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco has given up 36 in 36 (second in league).
  • AS Monaco has a goal differential of +23 for the season, third in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29's goal differential is -4, which ranks 12th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder has 21 goals in 35 games -- No. 1 on AS Monaco, and second in the league.
  • Kevin Volland has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 32 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Caio Henrique has eight assists in 35 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and ninth in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Angers

W 2-0

Home

5/6/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

5/21/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

5/21/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

AS Monaco vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
