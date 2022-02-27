Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, AS Monaco and Stade Reims will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 7:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Louis II. AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table, with 38 points. Stade Reims is 14th, with 28.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Reims

AS Monaco and Stade Reims Stats

  • AS Monaco is sixth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Stade Reims is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 25 games), and AS Monaco is fifth in goals allowed (27 in 25).
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +11.
  • Stade Reims is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 14 goals in 24 games (second in league).
  • Sofiane Diop has six goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Monaco.
  • Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

  • Stade Reims is led by Hugo Ekitike, with nine goals in 21 games (10th in league).
  • Wout Faes is Stade Reims' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.
  • Alexis Flips is Stade Reims' assist leader, with four in 24 games (20th in league).

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 2-0

Home

2/13/2022

FC Lorient

D 0-0

Home

2/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

3/6/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

3/13/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

3/20/2022

PSG

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 5-0

Home

2/13/2022

FC Nantes

L 1-0

Away

2/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

3/6/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

3/13/2022

Angers

-

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
