How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, AS Monaco and Stade Reims will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 7:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Louis II. AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table, with 38 points. Stade Reims is 14th, with 28.
How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Reims
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Louis II
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AS Monaco and Stade Reims Stats
- AS Monaco is sixth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Stade Reims is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 25 games), and AS Monaco is fifth in goals allowed (27 in 25).
- In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +11.
- Stade Reims is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
AS Monaco Key Players
- AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 14 goals in 24 games (second in league).
- Sofiane Diop has six goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Monaco.
- Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.
Stade Reims Key Players
- Stade Reims is led by Hugo Ekitike, with nine goals in 21 games (10th in league).
- Wout Faes is Stade Reims' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.
- Alexis Flips is Stade Reims' assist leader, with four in 24 games (20th in league).
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 2-0
Home
2/13/2022
FC Lorient
D 0-0
Home
2/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
3/6/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
3/13/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
3/20/2022
PSG
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 5-0
Home
2/13/2022
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Away
2/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
3/6/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
3/13/2022
Angers
-
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
How To Watch
February
27
2022
AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
