On Sunday, AS Monaco and Stade Reims will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 7:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Louis II. AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table, with 38 points. Stade Reims is 14th, with 28.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Reims

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Louis II

Stade Louis II

AS Monaco and Stade Reims Stats

AS Monaco is sixth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Stade Reims is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 25 games), and AS Monaco is fifth in goals allowed (27 in 25).

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +11.

Stade Reims is 11th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 14 goals in 24 games (second in league).

Sofiane Diop has six goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Monaco.

Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with five in 25 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

Stade Reims is led by Hugo Ekitike, with nine goals in 21 games (10th in league).

Wout Faes is Stade Reims' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.

Alexis Flips is Stade Reims' assist leader, with four in 24 games (20th in league).

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Olympique Lyon W 2-0 Home 2/13/2022 FC Lorient D 0-0 Home 2/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 Stade Reims - Home 3/6/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 3/13/2022 Strasbourg - Away 3/20/2022 PSG - Home

Stade Reims Schedule