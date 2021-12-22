AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Stade Rennes is set to meet AS Monaco on Wednesday, December 22 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Louis II gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. AS Monaco currently has 26 points, and is eighth in the league. Stade Rennes has 31 points, and is in third place.

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Louis II
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    AS Monaco and Stade Rennes Stats

    • AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).
    • Stade Rennes puts up 1.8 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gives up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
    • AS Monaco has a goal differential of +5 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
    • Stade Rennes' goal differential (+17) is second in the league.

    AS Monaco Key Players

    • Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 18 games (third in league).
    • Sofiane Diop has five goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with four in 18 games (sixth in league).

    Stade Rennes Key Players

    • Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, with eight goals in 17 games (seventh in league).
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Kamal-Deen Sulemana, with four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 17 league appearances.
    • Stade Rennes' top facilitator is Benjamin Bourigeaud, with four assists in 18 games (sixth in league).

    AS Monaco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Angers

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/5/2021

    FC Metz

    W 4-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    PSG

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    FC Nantes

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Clermont Foot 63

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Montpellier HSC

    -

    Away

    Stade Rennes Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Lille

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    AS Saint-Etienne

    W 5-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nice

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/22/2021

    AS Monaco

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    RC Lens

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Girondins Bordeaux

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Clermont Foot 63

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    AS Monaco vs. Rennes

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
