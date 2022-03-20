AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lazio will visit AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Roma has 48 points, and is sixth in the league. Lazio has 49 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch Roma vs. Lazio
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadio Olimpico
Roma and Lazio Stats
- Roma has scored 47 goals in 29 games (ninth in Serie A), and Lazio has given up 42 in 29 (ninth in league).
- Lazio has scored 58 goals in 29 matches (second in Serie A), and Roma has given up 35 in 29 (seventh in league).
- Roma has a goal differential of +12 for the season, seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Lazio is sixth in the league, at +16.
Roma Key Players
- Roma is led by Tammy Abraham, who has 13 goals in 28 games (sixth in league).
- Lorenzo Pellegrini has seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Pellegrini is Roma's leader in assists, with six in 21 games (ninth in league).
Lazio Key Players
Roma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Spezia Calcio
W 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Atalanta
W 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Udinese
D 1-1
Away
3/20/2022
Lazio
-
Home
4/3/2022
Sampdoria
-
Away
4/10/2022
Salernitana
-
Home
4/16/2022
Napoli
-
Away
Lazio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Napoli
L 2-1
Home
3/5/2022
Cagliari
W 3-0
Away
3/14/2022
Venezia
W 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Roma
-
Away
4/3/2022
Sassuolo
-
Home
4/10/2022
Genoa
-
Away
4/16/2022
Torino
-
Home
