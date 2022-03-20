AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lazio will visit AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Roma has 48 points, and is sixth in the league. Lazio has 49 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Roma vs. Lazio

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadio Olimpico
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Roma and Lazio Stats

  • Roma has scored 47 goals in 29 games (ninth in Serie A), and Lazio has given up 42 in 29 (ninth in league).
  • Lazio has scored 58 goals in 29 matches (second in Serie A), and Roma has given up 35 in 29 (seventh in league).
  • Roma has a goal differential of +12 for the season, seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Lazio is sixth in the league, at +16.

Roma Key Players

  • Roma is led by Tammy Abraham, who has 13 goals in 28 games (sixth in league).
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini has seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Pellegrini is Roma's leader in assists, with six in 21 games (ninth in league).

Lazio Key Players

Roma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Spezia Calcio

W 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Atalanta

W 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Udinese

D 1-1

Away

3/20/2022

Lazio

-

Home

4/3/2022

Sampdoria

-

Away

4/10/2022

Salernitana

-

Home

4/16/2022

Napoli

-

Away

Lazio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Napoli

L 2-1

Home

3/5/2022

Cagliari

W 3-0

Away

3/14/2022

Venezia

W 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Roma

-

Away

4/3/2022

Sassuolo

-

Home

4/10/2022

Genoa

-

Away

4/16/2022

Torino

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

AS Roma vs. Lazio

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer

