AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Lazio will visit AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Roma has 48 points, and is sixth in the league. Lazio has 49 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Roma vs. Lazio

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Roma and Lazio Stats

Roma has scored 47 goals in 29 games (ninth in Serie A), and Lazio has given up 42 in 29 (ninth in league).

Lazio has scored 58 goals in 29 matches (second in Serie A), and Roma has given up 35 in 29 (seventh in league).

Roma has a goal differential of +12 for the season, seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Lazio is sixth in the league, at +16.

Roma Key Players

Roma is led by Tammy Abraham, who has 13 goals in 28 games (sixth in league).

Lorenzo Pellegrini has seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Pellegrini is Roma's leader in assists, with six in 21 games (ninth in league).

Lazio Key Players

Roma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Spezia Calcio W 1-0 Away 3/5/2022 Atalanta W 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 Udinese D 1-1 Away 3/20/2022 Lazio - Home 4/3/2022 Sampdoria - Away 4/10/2022 Salernitana - Home 4/16/2022 Napoli - Away

Lazio Schedule