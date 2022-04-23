AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne face off against AS Monaco. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard starts at 1:00 PM ET. With 56 points, AS Monaco is currently fifth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
AS Saint-Etienne and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is conceding 1.9 per match (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne scores 1.1 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco concedes 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
- AS Monaco is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +17.
- AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-27) is 17th in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 19 goals in 32 games (third in league).
- Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 29 league games.
- Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with six in 32 games (13th in league).
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Stade Rennes
W 3-2
Away
4/20/2022
Nice
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
5/1/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
FC Lorient
L 6-2
Away
4/16/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 2-2
Away
4/23/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/30/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/11/2022
Nice
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
