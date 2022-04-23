AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Saturday's slate in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne face off against AS Monaco. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard starts at 1:00 PM ET. With 56 points, AS Monaco is currently fifth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Stade Geoffroy Guichard Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Saint-Etienne and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is conceding 1.9 per match (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne scores 1.1 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco concedes 1.0 per match (fourth in league).

AS Monaco is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +17.

AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-27) is 17th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 19 goals in 32 games (third in league).

Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 29 league games.

Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with six in 32 games (13th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Troyes W 2-1 Home 4/15/2022 Stade Rennes W 3-2 Away 4/20/2022 Nice W 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 5/1/2022 Angers - Home 5/6/2022 Lille - Away 5/14/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule