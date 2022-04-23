AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's slate in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne face off against AS Monaco. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard starts at 1:00 PM ET. With 56 points, AS Monaco is currently fifth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Saint-Etienne and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is conceding 1.9 per match (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne scores 1.1 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco concedes 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
  • AS Monaco is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +17.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-27) is 17th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, who has 19 goals in 32 games (third in league).
  • Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 29 league games.
  • Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's leader in assists, with six in 32 games (13th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Troyes

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Stade Rennes

W 3-2

Away

4/20/2022

Nice

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

5/1/2022

Angers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

FC Lorient

L 6-2

Away

4/16/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 2-2

Away

4/23/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/30/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nice

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA

Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
UFC Barboza
KSW

KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Oregon Spring Game

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Zappers

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy