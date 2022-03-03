Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Metz takes on AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is currently 19th in the league table, with 22 points. FC Metz is 18th, with 22.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. FC Metz

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
AS Saint-Etienne and FC Metz Stats

  • AS Saint-Etienne has scored 27 goals in 26 games (16th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has conceded 45 in 26 (18th in league).
  • FC Metz is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (one goal per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 19th defensively (1.9 allowed per match).
  • AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-23) is 19th in the league.
  • FC Metz has a goal differential of -20 on the season, which is 18th in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 35 shots) in 22 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for AS Saint-Etienne is Denis Bouanga, who has four goals in 22 games.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's leader in assists is Arnaud Nordin, who has four in 24 games (21st in league).

FC Metz Key Players

  • Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's top scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots) in 16 league games.
  • Fabien Centtonze is tied for the team lead with four goals, as well.
  • Thomas Delaine has two assists in 21 games -- the best mark on FC Metz, and 58th in the entire league.

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-1

Away

2/20/2022

Strasbourg

D 2-2

Home

2/26/2022

PSG

L 3-1

Away

3/6/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

3/11/2022

Lille

-

Away

3/18/2022

Troyes

-

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-1

Home

2/18/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

2/27/2022

FC Nantes

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

3/13/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

4/3/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Metz

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
