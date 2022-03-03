How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Metz takes on AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is currently 19th in the league table, with 22 points. FC Metz is 18th, with 22.
How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AS Saint-Etienne and FC Metz Stats
- AS Saint-Etienne has scored 27 goals in 26 games (16th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has conceded 45 in 26 (18th in league).
- FC Metz is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (one goal per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 19th defensively (1.9 allowed per match).
- AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-23) is 19th in the league.
- FC Metz has a goal differential of -20 on the season, which is 18th in the league.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 35 shots) in 22 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for AS Saint-Etienne is Denis Bouanga, who has four goals in 22 games.
- AS Saint-Etienne's leader in assists is Arnaud Nordin, who has four in 24 games (21st in league).
FC Metz Key Players
- Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's top scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots) in 16 league games.
- Fabien Centtonze is tied for the team lead with four goals, as well.
- Thomas Delaine has two assists in 21 games -- the best mark on FC Metz, and 58th in the entire league.
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-1
Away
2/20/2022
Strasbourg
D 2-2
Home
2/26/2022
PSG
L 3-1
Away
3/6/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
3/11/2022
Lille
-
Away
3/18/2022
Troyes
-
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-1
Home
2/18/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
2/27/2022
FC Nantes
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
3/13/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
4/3/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
How To Watch
March
6
2022
AS Saint-Étienne vs. Metz
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)