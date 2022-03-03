FC Metz takes on AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is currently 19th in the league table, with 22 points. FC Metz is 18th, with 22.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. FC Metz

Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard

AS Saint-Etienne and FC Metz Stats

AS Saint-Etienne has scored 27 goals in 26 games (16th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has conceded 45 in 26 (18th in league).

FC Metz is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (one goal per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 19th defensively (1.9 allowed per match).

AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-23) is 19th in the league.

FC Metz has a goal differential of -20 on the season, which is 18th in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 35 shots) in 22 league games.

The second-leading scorer for AS Saint-Etienne is Denis Bouanga, who has four goals in 22 games.

AS Saint-Etienne's leader in assists is Arnaud Nordin, who has four in 24 games (21st in league).

FC Metz Key Players

Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's top scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots) in 16 league games.

Fabien Centtonze is tied for the team lead with four goals, as well.

Thomas Delaine has two assists in 21 games -- the best mark on FC Metz, and 58th in the entire league.

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 2-1 Away 2/20/2022 Strasbourg D 2-2 Home 2/26/2022 PSG L 3-1 Away 3/6/2022 FC Metz - Home 3/11/2022 Lille - Away 3/18/2022 Troyes - Home 4/3/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home

FC Metz Schedule