Saturday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne play host to Olympique Marseille. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league, with 53 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 18th, with 27.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard

AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Marseille Stats

Olympique Marseille puts up 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne has scored 29 goals in 29 matches (16th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 27 in 29 (second in league).

Olympique Marseille's goal differential (+18) is third in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has nine goals (on 41 shots) in 25 league games.

Cengiz Under has eight goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 25 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 AS Monaco L 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 4-1 Away 3/20/2022 Nice W 2-1 Home 4/2/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 4/10/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 4/17/2022 PSG - Away 4/20/2022 FC Nantes - Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule