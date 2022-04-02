Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Saint-Etienne hosts Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday, April 3. The two teams will square off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is 18th in the league table, with 27 points. Olympique Marseille is third, with 53.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Marseille Stats

  • AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Olympique Marseille is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • Olympique Marseille is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 17th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
  • AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 for the season, which is 17th in the league.
  • Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +18, which is third in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • Wahbi Khazri has nine goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on AS Saint-Etienne, and 12th in the league.
  • Denis Bouanga has five goals in 25 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Saint-Etienne.
  • Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 27 games -- No. 1 on AS Saint-Etienne, and 22nd in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

3/18/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

4/8/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

4/16/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

AS Monaco

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 4-1

Away

3/20/2022

Nice

W 2-1

Home

4/3/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

4/10/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

4/17/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/20/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
