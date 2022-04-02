AS Saint-Etienne hosts Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday, April 3. The two teams will square off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is 18th in the league table, with 27 points. Olympique Marseille is third, with 53.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard

AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Marseille Stats

AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Olympique Marseille is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

Olympique Marseille is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 17th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).

AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 for the season, which is 17th in the league.

Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +18, which is third in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri has nine goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on AS Saint-Etienne, and 12th in the league.

Denis Bouanga has five goals in 25 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Saint-Etienne.

Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 27 games -- No. 1 on AS Saint-Etienne, and 22nd in the league.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 FC Metz W 1-0 Home 3/11/2022 Lille D 0-0 Away 3/18/2022 Troyes D 1-1 Home 4/3/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 4/8/2022 FC Lorient - Away 4/16/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 4/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away

Olympique Marseille Schedule