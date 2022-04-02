How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Saint-Etienne hosts Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday, April 3. The two teams will square off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is 18th in the league table, with 27 points. Olympique Marseille is third, with 53.
AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Marseille Stats
- AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Olympique Marseille is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- Olympique Marseille is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 17th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
- AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 for the season, which is 17th in the league.
- Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +18, which is third in the league.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri has nine goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on AS Saint-Etienne, and 12th in the league.
- Denis Bouanga has five goals in 25 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AS Saint-Etienne.
- Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 27 games -- No. 1 on AS Saint-Etienne, and 22nd in the league.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
3/18/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
4/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/16/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 4-1
Away
3/20/2022
Nice
W 2-1
Home
4/3/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
4/10/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
4/17/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/20/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)