AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens and AS Saint-Etienne will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, January 15. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is sixth in the league table, with 30 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.
How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AS Saint-Etienne and RC Lens Stats
- RC Lens scores 1.7 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 2.1 per game (18th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne scores 0.9 goals per match (19th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens allows 1.4 per game (13th in league).
- RC Lens has a goal differential of +6 on the season, seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the league, at -23.
RC Lens Key Players
- Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer this season, with six goals in 19 games (21st in league).
- Seko Fofana is RC Lens' second-leading scorer, with five goals in 20 league games.
- Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with seven in 19 games (third in league).
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri has seven goals in 19 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 14th in the league.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
- AS Saint-Etienne's best facilitator is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 18 league appearances.
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
FC Nantes
L 3-2
Away
12/22/2021
Nice
L 2-1
Away
1/8/2022
Stade Rennes
W 1-0
Home
1/15/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
1/22/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
2/6/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
2/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Stade Rennes
L 5-0
Home
12/11/2021
Stade Reims
L 2-0
Away
12/22/2021
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Home
1/15/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
1/21/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
1/26/2022
Angers
-
Away
2/5/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
