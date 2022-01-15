AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens and AS Saint-Etienne will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, January 15. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is sixth in the league table, with 30 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens

  • Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
AS Saint-Etienne and RC Lens Stats

  • RC Lens scores 1.7 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 2.1 per game (18th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne scores 0.9 goals per match (19th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens allows 1.4 per game (13th in league).
  • RC Lens has a goal differential of +6 on the season, seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the league, at -23.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer this season, with six goals in 19 games (21st in league).
  • Seko Fofana is RC Lens' second-leading scorer, with five goals in 20 league games.
  • Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with seven in 19 games (third in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • Wahbi Khazri has seven goals in 19 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 14th in the league.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's best facilitator is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 18 league appearances.

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

FC Nantes

L 3-2

Away

12/22/2021

Nice

L 2-1

Away

1/8/2022

Stade Rennes

W 1-0

Home

1/15/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

1/22/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

2/6/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

2/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Stade Rennes

L 5-0

Home

12/11/2021

Stade Reims

L 2-0

Away

12/22/2021

FC Nantes

L 1-0

Home

1/15/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

1/21/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

1/26/2022

Angers

-

Away

2/5/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
