AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

RC Lens and AS Saint-Etienne will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, January 15. The game at Stade Geoffroy Guichard starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens is sixth in the league table, with 30 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard

AS Saint-Etienne and RC Lens Stats

RC Lens scores 1.7 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 2.1 per game (18th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne scores 0.9 goals per match (19th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens allows 1.4 per game (13th in league).

RC Lens has a goal differential of +6 on the season, seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the league, at -23.

RC Lens Key Players

Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' leading scorer this season, with six goals in 19 games (21st in league).

Seko Fofana is RC Lens' second-leading scorer, with five goals in 20 league games.

Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with seven in 19 games (third in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri has seven goals in 19 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 14th in the league.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne's best facilitator is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 18 league appearances.

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 FC Nantes L 3-2 Away 12/22/2021 Nice L 2-1 Away 1/8/2022 Stade Rennes W 1-0 Home 1/15/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 1/22/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 2/6/2022 FC Lorient - Away 2/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule