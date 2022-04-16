AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Saturday will see AS Saint-Etienne playing Stade Brest 29. The two clubs will kick things off at 11:00 AM ET from Stade Geoffroy Guichard, broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is currently 18th in the league table, with 27 points. Stade Brest 29 is 12th, with 39.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (33 in 31 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 14th in goals conceded (45 in 31).
  • Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes two per match (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -28 on the season, which is 17th in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29's goal differential (-6) is 13th in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 25 games (16th in league).
  • Denis Bouanga is AS Saint-Etienne's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 27 league games.
  • Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 29 games -- tops on AS Saint-Etienne, and 24th in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 4-2

Home

4/8/2022

FC Lorient

L 6-2

Away

4/16/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/23/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/30/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Angers

L 1-0

Away

4/3/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

FC Nantes

D 1-1

Home

4/16/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

4/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/1/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

