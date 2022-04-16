AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Ligue 1 action on Saturday will see AS Saint-Etienne playing Stade Brest 29. The two clubs will kick things off at 11:00 AM ET from Stade Geoffroy Guichard, broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is currently 18th in the league table, with 27 points. Stade Brest 29 is 12th, with 39.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29

AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Brest 29 Stats

AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (33 in 31 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 14th in goals conceded (45 in 31).

Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes two per match (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -28 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

Stade Brest 29's goal differential (-6) is 13th in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 25 games (16th in league).

Denis Bouanga is AS Saint-Etienne's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 27 league games.

Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 29 games -- tops on AS Saint-Etienne, and 24th in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Troyes D 1-1 Home 4/3/2022 Olympique Marseille L 4-2 Home 4/8/2022 FC Lorient L 6-2 Away 4/16/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 4/20/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 4/23/2022 AS Monaco - Home 4/30/2022 Stade Rennes - Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule