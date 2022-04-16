AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ligue 1 action on Saturday will see AS Saint-Etienne playing Stade Brest 29. The two clubs will kick things off at 11:00 AM ET from Stade Geoffroy Guichard, broadcast on beIN Sports. AS Saint-Etienne is currently 18th in the league table, with 27 points. Stade Brest 29 is 12th, with 39.
How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Brest 29 Stats
- AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (33 in 31 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 14th in goals conceded (45 in 31).
- Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes two per match (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -28 on the season, which is 17th in the league.
- Stade Brest 29's goal differential (-6) is 13th in the league.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 25 games (16th in league).
- Denis Bouanga is AS Saint-Etienne's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 27 league games.
- Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 29 games -- tops on AS Saint-Etienne, and 24th in the league.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
FC Lorient
L 6-2
Away
4/16/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/23/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/30/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Angers
L 1-0
Away
4/3/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Home
4/16/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
4/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/1/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
How To Watch
April
16
2022
AS Saint-Étienne vs. Stade Brestois
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)