AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Saint-Etienne hits the pitch against Strasbourg at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday, February 20. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET. With 41 points, Strasbourg is currently fourth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 21 points, and is in 19th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
AS Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg Stats
- Strasbourg scores 1.9 goals per game (second in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 1.9 per match (18th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne has scored 24 goals in 24 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 29 in 24 (seventh in league).
- Strasbourg's goal differential (+17) is third in the league.
- AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-21) is 19th in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer this year, with 11 goals in 22 games (fourth in league).
- Kevin Gameiro is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 21 league games.
- Adrien Thomasson is Strasbourg's leader in assists, with six in 22 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's top scorer, with eight goals (on 33 shots) in 21 league games.
- Denis Bouanga has scored three times in 20 appearances.
- Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 22 games -- the best mark on AS Saint-Etienne, and 17th in the entire league.
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
L 4-3
Away
2/6/2022
FC Nantes
W 1-0
Home
2/13/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Away
2/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
2/26/2022
Nice
-
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
3/13/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/26/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Away
2/5/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 3-1
Home
2/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-1
Away
2/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
2/26/2022
PSG
-
Away
3/6/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
3/13/2022
Lille
-
Away
