AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Saint-Etienne hits the pitch against Strasbourg at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday, February 20. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET. With 41 points, Strasbourg is currently fourth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 21 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg Stats

  • Strasbourg scores 1.9 goals per game (second in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 1.9 per match (18th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne has scored 24 goals in 24 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 29 in 24 (seventh in league).
  • Strasbourg's goal differential (+17) is third in the league.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-21) is 19th in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer this year, with 11 goals in 22 games (fourth in league).
  • Kevin Gameiro is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 21 league games.
  • Adrien Thomasson is Strasbourg's leader in assists, with six in 22 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's top scorer, with eight goals (on 33 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Denis Bouanga has scored three times in 20 appearances.
  • Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 22 games -- the best mark on AS Saint-Etienne, and 17th in the entire league.

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

L 4-3

Away

2/6/2022

FC Nantes

W 1-0

Home

2/13/2022

Angers

W 1-0

Away

2/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

2/26/2022

Nice

-

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

3/13/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/26/2022

Angers

W 1-0

Away

2/5/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 3-1

Home

2/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-1

Away

2/20/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

2/26/2022

PSG

-

Away

3/6/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

3/13/2022

Lille

-

Away

How To Watch

February
20
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Strasbourg

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
imago1009907910h
Premier League

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United

By Matthew Beighle
34 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas Tech vs LSU in College Softball

By Adam Childs
34 minutes ago
giannis-antetokounmpo-2021-all-star
SI Guide

Team LeBron vs. Team Durant: Who Will Win the NBA All-Star Game?

By Kate Yanchulis
34 minutes ago
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lorient vs. Montpellier

By Justin Carter
39 minutes ago
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Troyes AC

By Justin Carter
39 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy