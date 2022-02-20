AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne hits the pitch against Strasbourg at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday, February 20. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET. With 41 points, Strasbourg is currently fourth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 21 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Geoffroy Guichard

AS Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg Stats

Strasbourg scores 1.9 goals per game (second in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 1.9 per match (18th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne has scored 24 goals in 24 matches (17th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 29 in 24 (seventh in league).

Strasbourg's goal differential (+17) is third in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-21) is 19th in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer this year, with 11 goals in 22 games (fourth in league).

Kevin Gameiro is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 21 league games.

Adrien Thomasson is Strasbourg's leader in assists, with six in 22 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri is AS Saint-Etienne's top scorer, with eight goals (on 33 shots) in 21 league games.

Denis Bouanga has scored three times in 20 appearances.

Arnaud Nordin has four assists in 22 games -- the best mark on AS Saint-Etienne, and 17th in the entire league.

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/23/2022 Girondins Bordeaux L 4-3 Away 2/6/2022 FC Nantes W 1-0 Home 2/13/2022 Angers W 1-0 Away 2/20/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 2/26/2022 Nice - Home 3/6/2022 Stade Reims - Away 3/13/2022 AS Monaco - Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule