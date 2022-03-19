Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aston Villa plays Arsenal FC at Villa Park on Saturday at 8:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Arsenal has 51 points, and is fourth in the league table. Aston Villa has 36 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Villa Park
Aston Villa and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal has scored 43 goals in 27 matches (seventh in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has conceded 39 in 28 (11th in league).
- Aston Villa is scoring 1.5 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Arsenal is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- Arsenal has a goal differential of +12 on the season, fourth in the league.
- Aston Villa has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Emile Smith-Rowe has nine goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on Arsenal, and 11th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who has eight goals in 27 games.
- Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven (on 21 chances created) in 25 league appearances.
Aston Villa Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Watford
W 3-2
Away
3/13/2022
Leicester City
W 2-0
Home
3/16/2022
Liverpool
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
4/4/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
4/9/2022
Brighton
-
Home
4/16/2022
Southampton
-
Away
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Southampton
W 4-0
Home
3/10/2022
Leeds
W 3-0
Away
3/13/2022
West Ham
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/2/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
4/9/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
4/16/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
