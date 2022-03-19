Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aston Villa plays Arsenal FC at Villa Park on Saturday at 8:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Arsenal has 51 points, and is fourth in the league table. Aston Villa has 36 points, and is in ninth place.

Aston Villa and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal has scored 43 goals in 27 matches (seventh in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has conceded 39 in 28 (11th in league).
  • Aston Villa is scoring 1.5 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Arsenal is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • Arsenal has a goal differential of +12 on the season, fourth in the league.
  • Aston Villa has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Emile Smith-Rowe has nine goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on Arsenal, and 11th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who has eight goals in 27 games.
  • Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven (on 21 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

Aston Villa Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Watford

W 3-2

Away

3/13/2022

Leicester City

W 2-0

Home

3/16/2022

Liverpool

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

4/4/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

4/9/2022

Brighton

-

Home

4/16/2022

Southampton

-

Away

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Southampton

W 4-0

Home

3/10/2022

Leeds

W 3-0

Away

3/13/2022

West Ham

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/2/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

4/9/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

4/16/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
