Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Aston Villa plays Arsenal FC at Villa Park on Saturday at 8:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Arsenal has 51 points, and is fourth in the league table. Aston Villa has 36 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal has scored 43 goals in 27 matches (seventh in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has conceded 39 in 28 (11th in league).

Aston Villa is scoring 1.5 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Arsenal is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

Arsenal has a goal differential of +12 on the season, fourth in the league.

Aston Villa has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Emile Smith-Rowe has nine goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on Arsenal, and 11th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, who has eight goals in 27 games.

Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven (on 21 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

Aston Villa Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Watford W 3-2 Away 3/13/2022 Leicester City W 2-0 Home 3/16/2022 Liverpool L 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 Aston Villa - Away 4/4/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 4/9/2022 Brighton - Home 4/16/2022 Southampton - Away

Aston Villa Schedule