Aston Villa vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Premier League action on Saturday will include Aston Villa meeting Burnley FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 10:00 AM ET from Villa Park, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Aston Villa is 10th in the league, with 22 points. Burnley is 18th, with 11.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley

Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aston Villa and Burnley Stats

Aston Villa has scored 23 goals in 17 matches (eighth in the Premier League), and Burnley has given up 21 in 15 (seventh in league).

Burnley is 17th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 15 games), and Aston Villa is 13th in goals conceded (25 in 17).

Aston Villa's goal differential is -2, 12th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 14th in the league, at -7.

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 15 games (16th in league).

John McGinn has three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

McGinn is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with two in 16 games (33rd in league).

Burnley Key Players

Maxwel Cornet has four goals in six games -- the top scorer on Burnley, and 24th in the league.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Chris Wood, with three goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 15 league appearances.

Matthew Lowton has three assists in 15 games -- the best mark on Burnley, and 15th in the entire league.

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Leicester City W 2-1 Home 12/11/2021 Liverpool L 1-0 Away 12/14/2021 Norwich City W 2-0 Away 12/18/2021 Burnley - Home 12/26/2021 Chelsea - Home 12/28/2021 Leeds - Away 1/2/2022 Brentford - Away

Burnley Schedule