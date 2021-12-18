Aston Villa vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Saturday will include Aston Villa meeting Burnley FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 10:00 AM ET from Villa Park, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Aston Villa is 10th in the league, with 22 points. Burnley is 18th, with 11.
Aston Villa and Burnley Stats
- Aston Villa has scored 23 goals in 17 matches (eighth in the Premier League), and Burnley has given up 21 in 15 (seventh in league).
- Burnley is 17th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 15 games), and Aston Villa is 13th in goals conceded (25 in 17).
- Aston Villa's goal differential is -2, 12th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 14th in the league, at -7.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 15 games (16th in league).
- John McGinn has three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- McGinn is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with two in 16 games (33rd in league).
Burnley Key Players
- Maxwel Cornet has four goals in six games -- the top scorer on Burnley, and 24th in the league.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Chris Wood, with three goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 15 league appearances.
- Matthew Lowton has three assists in 15 games -- the best mark on Burnley, and 15th in the entire league.
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Leicester City
W 2-1
Home
12/11/2021
Liverpool
L 1-0
Away
12/14/2021
Norwich City
W 2-0
Away
12/18/2021
Burnley
-
Home
12/26/2021
Chelsea
-
Home
12/28/2021
Leeds
-
Away
1/2/2022
Brentford
-
Away
Burnley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Wolverhampton
D 0-0
Away
12/4/2021
Newcastle
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
West Ham
D 0-0
Home
12/18/2021
Aston Villa
-
Away
12/26/2021
Everton
-
Home
12/30/2021
Manchester United
-
Away
1/2/2022
Leeds
-
Away
