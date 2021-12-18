Aston Villa vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Premier League action on Saturday will include Aston Villa meeting Burnley FC. The two clubs will start their contest at 10:00 AM ET from Villa Park, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Aston Villa is 10th in the league, with 22 points. Burnley is 18th, with 11.

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Villa Park
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Aston Villa and Burnley Stats

    • Aston Villa has scored 23 goals in 17 matches (eighth in the Premier League), and Burnley has given up 21 in 15 (seventh in league).
    • Burnley is 17th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 15 games), and Aston Villa is 13th in goals conceded (25 in 17).
    • Aston Villa's goal differential is -2, 12th in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 14th in the league, at -7.

    Aston Villa Key Players

    • Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 15 games (16th in league).
    • John McGinn has three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • McGinn is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with two in 16 games (33rd in league).

    Burnley Key Players

    • Maxwel Cornet has four goals in six games -- the top scorer on Burnley, and 24th in the league.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Chris Wood, with three goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 15 league appearances.
    • Matthew Lowton has three assists in 15 games -- the best mark on Burnley, and 15th in the entire league.

    Aston Villa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Leicester City

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Liverpool

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Norwich City

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    Burnley Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Wolverhampton

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Newcastle

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    West Ham

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Everton

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Manchester United

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Leeds

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Aston Villa vs. Burnley

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
