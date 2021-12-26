Aston Villa vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Chelsea FC and Aston Villa will meet at Villa Park on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will kick off on December 26 at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Chelsea currently has 38 points, and is third in the league table. Aston Villa has 22 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea has scored 39 goals in 18 matches (third in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has conceded 25 in 17 (13th in league).

Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (23 in 17 matches), and Chelsea is second in goals allowed (12 in 18).

Chelsea is third in the league in goal differential, at +27.

Aston Villa's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount has seven goals in 16 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fifth in the league.

Reece James is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.

Chelsea's leader in assists is James, who has five in 15 games (fifth in league).

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top goal-scorer this season, with five in 15 games (16th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is John McGinn, with three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.

McGinn has two assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Aston Villa, and 34th in the entire league.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Leeds W 3-2 Home 12/16/2021 Everton D 1-1 Home 12/19/2021 Wolverhampton D 0-0 Away 12/26/2021 Aston Villa - Away 12/29/2021 Brighton - Home 1/2/2022 Liverpool - Home 1/15/2022 Manchester City - Away

Aston Villa Schedule