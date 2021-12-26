Aston Villa vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Chelsea FC and Aston Villa will meet at Villa Park on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will kick off on December 26 at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Chelsea currently has 38 points, and is third in the league table. Aston Villa has 22 points, and is in 10th place.

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

    Aston Villa and Chelsea Stats

    • Chelsea has scored 39 goals in 18 matches (third in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has conceded 25 in 17 (13th in league).
    • Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (23 in 17 matches), and Chelsea is second in goals allowed (12 in 18).
    • Chelsea is third in the league in goal differential, at +27.
    • Aston Villa's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.

    Chelsea Key Players

    • Mason Mount has seven goals in 16 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fifth in the league.
    • Reece James is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.
    • Chelsea's leader in assists is James, who has five in 15 games (fifth in league).

    Aston Villa Key Players

    • Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top goal-scorer this season, with five in 15 games (16th in league).
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is John McGinn, with three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
    • McGinn has two assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Aston Villa, and 34th in the entire league.

    Chelsea Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Leeds

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Everton

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Wolverhampton

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Liverpool

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Manchester City

    -

    Away

    Aston Villa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Leicester City

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Liverpool

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Norwich City

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Manchester United

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
