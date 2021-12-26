Aston Villa vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chelsea FC and Aston Villa will meet at Villa Park on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will kick off on December 26 at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Chelsea currently has 38 points, and is third in the league table. Aston Villa has 22 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Aston Villa and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea has scored 39 goals in 18 matches (third in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has conceded 25 in 17 (13th in league).
- Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (23 in 17 matches), and Chelsea is second in goals allowed (12 in 18).
- Chelsea is third in the league in goal differential, at +27.
- Aston Villa's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount has seven goals in 16 games -- tops on Chelsea, and fifth in the league.
- Reece James is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.
- Chelsea's leader in assists is James, who has five in 15 games (fifth in league).
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top goal-scorer this season, with five in 15 games (16th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is John McGinn, with three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
- McGinn has two assists in 16 games -- the best mark on Aston Villa, and 34th in the entire league.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Leeds
W 3-2
Home
12/16/2021
Everton
D 1-1
Home
12/19/2021
Wolverhampton
D 0-0
Away
12/26/2021
Aston Villa
-
Away
12/29/2021
Brighton
-
Home
1/2/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
1/15/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Leicester City
W 2-1
Home
12/11/2021
Liverpool
L 1-0
Away
12/14/2021
Norwich City
W 2-0
Away
12/26/2021
Chelsea
-
Home
12/28/2021
Leeds
-
Away
1/2/2022
Brentford
-
Away
1/15/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
How To Watch
December
26
2021
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)