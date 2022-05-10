Aston Villa vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

Premier League action on Tuesday will see Liverpool FC meeting Aston Villa. The two teams will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Villa Park, broadcast on USA Network. With 83 points, Liverpool is currently second in the league table. Aston Villa has 43 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Aston Villa and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool is second in the Premier League offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Aston Villa is 10th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Liverpool is second defensively (0.7 conceded per game).

Liverpool's goal differential is +64, second in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 10th in the league, at 0.

Liverpool Key Players

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 22 goals (on 92 shots) in 33 league games.

Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 61 shots, 1.8 per game) in 33 league appearances.

Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 (on 42 chances created) in 33 league appearances.

Aston Villa Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Everton W 2-0 Home 4/30/2022 Newcastle W 1-0 Away 5/7/2022 Tottenham D 1-1 Home 5/10/2022 Aston Villa - Away 5/17/2022 Southampton - Away 5/22/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

