Aston Villa vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Tuesday will see Liverpool FC meeting Aston Villa. The two teams will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Villa Park, broadcast on USA Network. With 83 points, Liverpool is currently second in the league table. Aston Villa has 43 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
- Match Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Aston Villa and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool is second in the Premier League offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Aston Villa is 10th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Liverpool is second defensively (0.7 conceded per game).
- Liverpool's goal differential is +64, second in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 10th in the league, at 0.
Liverpool Key Players
- Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 22 goals (on 92 shots) in 33 league games.
- Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 61 shots, 1.8 per game) in 33 league appearances.
- Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 (on 42 chances created) in 33 league appearances.
Aston Villa Key Players
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Everton
W 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Away
5/7/2022
Tottenham
D 1-1
Home
5/10/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
5/17/2022
Southampton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Leicester City
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
Norwich City
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Burnley
W 3-1
Away
5/10/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
5/15/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
5/19/2022
Burnley
-
Home
5/22/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
