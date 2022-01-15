Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Saturday in the Premier League will include Manchester United against Aston Villa, with action starting from Villa Park at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 31 points, Manchester United is currently seventh in the league. Aston Villa has 22 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Aston Villa and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Aston Villa is conceding 1.6 per match (11th in league).

Aston Villa is scoring 1.3 goals per match (ninth in the Premier League), and Manchester United is conceding 1.4 per game (eighth in league).

Manchester United's goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.

Aston Villa's goal differential is -5, which ranks 12th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and fourth in the league.

Bruno Fernandes has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins has five goals in 16 games -- the leading scorer on Aston Villa, and 20th in the league.

Danny Ings is Aston Villa's No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 10 shots, 0.7 per game) in 15 league appearances.

Aston Villa's best facilitator is Emiliano Buendia, with three assists (on 19 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Newcastle D 1-1 Away 12/30/2021 Burnley W 3-1 Home 1/3/2022 Wolverhampton L 1-0 Home 1/15/2022 Aston Villa - Away 1/19/2022 Brentford - Away 1/22/2022 West Ham - Home 2/8/2022 Burnley - Away

Aston Villa Schedule