Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in the Premier League will include Manchester United against Aston Villa, with action starting from Villa Park at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 31 points, Manchester United is currently seventh in the league. Aston Villa has 22 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Aston Villa and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Aston Villa is conceding 1.6 per match (11th in league).
  • Aston Villa is scoring 1.3 goals per match (ninth in the Premier League), and Manchester United is conceding 1.4 per game (eighth in league).
  • Manchester United's goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.
  • Aston Villa's goal differential is -5, which ranks 12th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and fourth in the league.
  • Bruno Fernandes has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Ollie Watkins has five goals in 16 games -- the leading scorer on Aston Villa, and 20th in the league.
  • Danny Ings is Aston Villa's No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 10 shots, 0.7 per game) in 15 league appearances.
  • Aston Villa's best facilitator is Emiliano Buendia, with three assists (on 19 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Newcastle

D 1-1

Away

12/30/2021

Burnley

W 3-1

Home

1/3/2022

Wolverhampton

L 1-0

Home

1/15/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

1/19/2022

Brentford

-

Away

1/22/2022

West Ham

-

Home

2/8/2022

Burnley

-

Away

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Norwich City

W 2-0

Away

12/26/2021

Chelsea

L 3-1

Home

1/2/2022

Brentford

L 2-1

Away

1/15/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

1/22/2022

Everton

-

Away

2/9/2022

Leeds

-

Home

2/13/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
