Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Premier League will include Manchester United against Aston Villa, with action starting from Villa Park at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 31 points, Manchester United is currently seventh in the league. Aston Villa has 22 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Villa Park
Aston Villa and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Aston Villa is conceding 1.6 per match (11th in league).
- Aston Villa is scoring 1.3 goals per match (ninth in the Premier League), and Manchester United is conceding 1.4 per game (eighth in league).
- Manchester United's goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.
- Aston Villa's goal differential is -5, which ranks 12th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo has eight goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and fourth in the league.
- Bruno Fernandes has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins has five goals in 16 games -- the leading scorer on Aston Villa, and 20th in the league.
- Danny Ings is Aston Villa's No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 10 shots, 0.7 per game) in 15 league appearances.
- Aston Villa's best facilitator is Emiliano Buendia, with three assists (on 19 chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Newcastle
D 1-1
Away
12/30/2021
Burnley
W 3-1
Home
1/3/2022
Wolverhampton
L 1-0
Home
1/15/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
1/19/2022
Brentford
-
Away
1/22/2022
West Ham
-
Home
2/8/2022
Burnley
-
Away
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Norwich City
W 2-0
Away
12/26/2021
Chelsea
L 3-1
Home
1/2/2022
Brentford
L 2-1
Away
1/15/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
1/22/2022
Everton
-
Away
2/9/2022
Leeds
-
Home
2/13/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
