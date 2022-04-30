Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Norwich City hits the pitch against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, April 30. The two Premier League clubs will battle at 10:00 AM ET. With 37 points, Aston Villa is 15th in the league table. Norwich City has 21 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: CNBC
- Stadium: Villa Park
Aston Villa and Norwich City Stats
- Aston Villa is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Norwich City is 20th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).
- Norwich City has scored 22 goals in 33 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has given up 46 in 32 (11th in league).
- Aston Villa's goal differential (-4) is 10th in the league.
- Norwich City's goal differential (-47) is 20th in the league.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins has eight goals in 29 games -- tops on Aston Villa, and 22nd in the league.
- Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 18 shots, 0.6 per game) in 31 league appearances.
- Aston Villa's leader in assists is Danny Ings, who has five in 27 games (22nd in league).
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Wolverhampton
L 2-1
Away
4/9/2022
Tottenham
L 4-0
Home
4/23/2022
Leicester City
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
5/7/2022
Burnley
-
Away
5/10/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
5/15/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
Norwich City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Home
4/16/2022
Manchester United
L 3-2
Away
4/23/2022
Newcastle
L 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
5/8/2022
West Ham
-
Home
5/11/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
5/15/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
