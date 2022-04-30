Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Norwich City hits the pitch against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, April 30. The two Premier League clubs will battle at 10:00 AM ET. With 37 points, Aston Villa is 15th in the league table. Norwich City has 21 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

10:00 AM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Stadium: Villa Park

Aston Villa and Norwich City Stats

Aston Villa is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Norwich City is 20th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).

Norwich City has scored 22 goals in 33 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has given up 46 in 32 (11th in league).

Aston Villa's goal differential (-4) is 10th in the league.

Norwich City's goal differential (-47) is 20th in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins has eight goals in 29 games -- tops on Aston Villa, and 22nd in the league.

Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 18 shots, 0.6 per game) in 31 league appearances.

Aston Villa's leader in assists is Danny Ings, who has five in 27 games (22nd in league).

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Wolverhampton L 2-1 Away 4/9/2022 Tottenham L 4-0 Home 4/23/2022 Leicester City D 0-0 Away 4/30/2022 Norwich City - Home 5/7/2022 Burnley - Away 5/10/2022 Liverpool - Home 5/15/2022 Crystal Palace - Home

Norwich City Schedule