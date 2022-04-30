Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norwich City hits the pitch against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, April 30. The two Premier League clubs will battle at 10:00 AM ET. With 37 points, Aston Villa is 15th in the league table. Norwich City has 21 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

Aston Villa and Norwich City Stats

  • Aston Villa is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Norwich City is 20th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).
  • Norwich City has scored 22 goals in 33 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Aston Villa has given up 46 in 32 (11th in league).
  • Aston Villa's goal differential (-4) is 10th in the league.
  • Norwich City's goal differential (-47) is 20th in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Ollie Watkins has eight goals in 29 games -- tops on Aston Villa, and 22nd in the league.
  • Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 18 shots, 0.6 per game) in 31 league appearances.
  • Aston Villa's leader in assists is Danny Ings, who has five in 27 games (22nd in league).

Norwich City Key Players

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Wolverhampton

L 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Tottenham

L 4-0

Home

4/23/2022

Leicester City

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

5/7/2022

Burnley

-

Away

5/10/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

5/15/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

Norwich City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Home

4/16/2022

Manchester United

L 3-2

Away

4/23/2022

Newcastle

L 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

5/8/2022

West Ham

-

Home

5/11/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

5/15/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
imago1011557753h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago1010573129h (1)
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago1008568552h
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Benevento
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs Benevento

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
IIHF U18 USA
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: United States vs Czechia

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy