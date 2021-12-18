Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in Serie A will see AS Roma play Atalanta. The game at Gewiss Stadium begins at 9:00 AM ET. With 37 points, Atalanta is third in the league table. Roma has 28 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Atalanta vs. Roma
- Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Atalanta and Roma Stats
- Atalanta is second in Serie A in goals scored (37 in 17 games), and Roma is fifth in goals conceded (19 in 17).
- Roma is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in Serie A), and Atalanta is conceding 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
- Atalanta's goal differential (+17) is third in the league.
- Roma is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +7.
Atalanta Key Players
- Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 31 shots) in 15 league games.
- Mario Pasalic has seven goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Pasalic has five assists in 17 games -- No. 1 on Atalanta, and sixth in the league.
Roma Key Players
- Lorenzo Pellegrini is Roma's top goal-scorer this season, with five in 13 games (18th in league).
- Jordan Veretout has scored four times in 16 appearances.
- Roma's top facilitator is Pellegrini, with four assists in 13 games (ninth in league).
Atalanta Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Venezia
W 4-0
Home
12/4/2021
Napoli
W 3-2
Away
12/12/2021
Hellas Verona
W 2-1
Away
12/18/2021
Roma
-
Home
12/21/2021
Genoa
-
Away
1/6/2022
Torino
-
Home
1/9/2022
Udinese
-
Away
Roma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Bologna
L 1-0
Away
12/4/2021
Inter Milan
L 3-0
Home
12/13/2021
Spezia Calcio
W 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Atalanta
-
Away
12/22/2021
Sampdoria
-
Home
1/6/2022
AC Milan
-
Away
1/9/2022
Juventus
-
Home
