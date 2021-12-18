Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Saturday's schedule in Serie A will see AS Roma play Atalanta. The game at Gewiss Stadium begins at 9:00 AM ET. With 37 points, Atalanta is third in the league table. Roma has 28 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Roma

Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atalanta and Roma Stats

Atalanta is second in Serie A in goals scored (37 in 17 games), and Roma is fifth in goals conceded (19 in 17).

Roma is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in Serie A), and Atalanta is conceding 1.2 per game (seventh in league).

Atalanta's goal differential (+17) is third in the league.

Roma is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +7.

Atalanta Key Players

Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 31 shots) in 15 league games.

Mario Pasalic has seven goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Pasalic has five assists in 17 games -- No. 1 on Atalanta, and sixth in the league.

Roma Key Players

Lorenzo Pellegrini is Roma's top goal-scorer this season, with five in 13 games (18th in league).

Jordan Veretout has scored four times in 16 appearances.

Roma's top facilitator is Pellegrini, with four assists in 13 games (ninth in league).

Atalanta Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Venezia W 4-0 Home 12/4/2021 Napoli W 3-2 Away 12/12/2021 Hellas Verona W 2-1 Away 12/18/2021 Roma - Home 12/21/2021 Genoa - Away 1/6/2022 Torino - Home 1/9/2022 Udinese - Away

Roma Schedule