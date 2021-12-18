Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Saturday's schedule in Serie A will see AS Roma play Atalanta. The game at Gewiss Stadium begins at 9:00 AM ET. With 37 points, Atalanta is third in the league table. Roma has 28 points, and is in eighth place.

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Roma

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atalanta and Roma Stats

    • Atalanta is second in Serie A in goals scored (37 in 17 games), and Roma is fifth in goals conceded (19 in 17).
    • Roma is scoring 1.5 goals per match (10th in Serie A), and Atalanta is conceding 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
    • Atalanta's goal differential (+17) is third in the league.
    • Roma is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +7.

    Atalanta Key Players

    • Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 31 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Mario Pasalic has seven goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Pasalic has five assists in 17 games -- No. 1 on Atalanta, and sixth in the league.

    Roma Key Players

    • Lorenzo Pellegrini is Roma's top goal-scorer this season, with five in 13 games (18th in league).
    • Jordan Veretout has scored four times in 16 appearances.
    • Roma's top facilitator is Pellegrini, with four assists in 13 games (ninth in league).

    Atalanta Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Venezia

    W 4-0

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Napoli

    W 3-2

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Hellas Verona

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Roma

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Genoa

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Torino

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Udinese

    -

    Away

    Roma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Bologna

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Inter Milan

    L 3-0

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Spezia Calcio

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Atalanta

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Sampdoria

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    AC Milan

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Juventus

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Atalanta vs. AS Roma

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
