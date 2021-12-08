Villarreal CF hits the pitch against Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, December 8. The Champions League rivals will play at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Villarreal

Atalanta and Villarreal Stats

Atalanta has racked up 10 goals in five UCL matches, and Villarreal has seven in five matches.

Villarreal is scoring 1.8 goals per match in Champions League play and Atalanta is giving up 2.0 per game.

Atalanta has an even goal differential in the tournament.

Villarreal's goal differential is at +2 in this tournament.

Atalanta Key Players

Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with two goals (on 12 shots) in five Champions League games.

The second-leading scorer for Atalanta is Remo Freuler, who has one goal in five games.

Atalanta's leader in assists is Zapata, who has three (on five chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with two goals in five games (41st in Champions League).

Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer, with one goal in two Champions League games.

Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in two Champions League appearances.

Atalanta Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Manchester United L 3-2 Away 11/2/2021 Manchester United D 2-2 Home 11/23/2021 Young Boys D 3-3 Away 12/8/2021 Villarreal - Home

Villarreal Schedule