Publish date:
How to Watch Atalanta vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villarreal CF hits the pitch against Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, December 8. The Champions League rivals will play at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Atalanta vs. Villarreal
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atalanta and Villarreal Stats
- Atalanta has racked up 10 goals in five UCL matches, and Villarreal has seven in five matches.
- Villarreal is scoring 1.8 goals per match in Champions League play and Atalanta is giving up 2.0 per game.
- Atalanta has an even goal differential in the tournament.
- Villarreal's goal differential is at +2 in this tournament.
Atalanta Key Players
- Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with two goals (on 12 shots) in five Champions League games.
- The second-leading scorer for Atalanta is Remo Freuler, who has one goal in five games.
- Atalanta's leader in assists is Zapata, who has three (on five chances created) in five Champions League appearances.
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with two goals in five games (41st in Champions League).
- Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer, with one goal in two Champions League games.
- Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in two Champions League appearances.
Atalanta Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Manchester United
L 3-2
Away
11/2/2021
Manchester United
D 2-2
Home
11/23/2021
Young Boys
D 3-3
Away
12/8/2021
Villarreal
-
Home
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Young Boys
W 4-1
Away
11/2/2021
Young Boys
W 2-0
Home
11/23/2021
Manchester United
L 2-0
Home
12/8/2021
Atalanta
-
Away
