    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Villarreal CF hits the pitch against Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, December 8. The Champions League rivals will play at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Villarreal

    Atalanta and Villarreal Stats

    • Atalanta has racked up 10 goals in five UCL matches, and Villarreal has seven in five matches.
    • Villarreal is scoring 1.8 goals per match in Champions League play and Atalanta is giving up 2.0 per game.
    • Atalanta has an even goal differential in the tournament.
    • Villarreal's goal differential is at +2 in this tournament.

    Atalanta Key Players

    • Duvan Zapata is Atalanta's leading scorer, with two goals (on 12 shots) in five Champions League games.
    • The second-leading scorer for Atalanta is Remo Freuler, who has one goal in five games.
    • Atalanta's leader in assists is Zapata, who has three (on five chances created) in five Champions League appearances.

    Villarreal Key Players

    • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with two goals in five games (41st in Champions League).
    • Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer, with one goal in two Champions League games.
    • Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in two Champions League appearances.

    Atalanta Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Manchester United

    L 3-2

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Manchester United

    D 2-2

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Young Boys

    D 3-3

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Villarreal

    -

    Home

    Villarreal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Young Boys

    W 4-1

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Young Boys

    W 2-0

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Manchester United

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Atalanta

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Atalanta vs. Villarreal

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

