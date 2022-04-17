Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Sunday's schedule in LaLiga will see RC Celta de Vigo meet up with Athletic Bilbao. The game at San Mames Stadium begins at 12:30 PM ET. Athletic Bilbao has 45 points, and is eighth in the league table. Celta de Vigo has 36 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta de Vigo

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: San Mames Stadium

Athletic Bilbao and Celta de Vigo Stats

Athletic Bilbao is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in LaLiga), and Celta de Vigo is conceding 1.1 per match (seventh in league).

Celta de Vigo is 13th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Athletic Bilbao is third defensively (1.0 allowed per match).

Athletic Bilbao's goal differential is +6, seventh in the league.

Celta de Vigo is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Athletic Bilbao Key Players

Inaki Williams has seven goals in 31 games -- No. 1 on Athletic Bilbao, and 24th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Athletic Bilbao is Oihan Sancet, who has six goals in 26 games.

Iker Muniain has eight assists in 30 games -- No. 1 on Athletic Bilbao, and third in the league.

Athletic Bilbao Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Getafe D 1-1 Home 4/3/2022 Elche CF W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Villarreal D 1-1 Away 4/17/2022 Celta de Vigo - Home 4/21/2022 Cadiz CF - Away 4/30/2022 Atletico Madrid - Home 5/8/2022 Valencia - Home

