Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in LaLiga will see RC Celta de Vigo meet up with Athletic Bilbao. The game at San Mames Stadium begins at 12:30 PM ET. Athletic Bilbao has 45 points, and is eighth in the league table. Celta de Vigo has 36 points, and is in 12th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: San Mames Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Athletic Bilbao and Celta de Vigo Stats
- Athletic Bilbao is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in LaLiga), and Celta de Vigo is conceding 1.1 per match (seventh in league).
- Celta de Vigo is 13th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Athletic Bilbao is third defensively (1.0 allowed per match).
- Athletic Bilbao's goal differential is +6, seventh in the league.
- Celta de Vigo is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Athletic Bilbao Key Players
- Inaki Williams has seven goals in 31 games -- No. 1 on Athletic Bilbao, and 24th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Athletic Bilbao is Oihan Sancet, who has six goals in 26 games.
- Iker Muniain has eight assists in 30 games -- No. 1 on Athletic Bilbao, and third in the league.
Celta de Vigo Key Players
Athletic Bilbao Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Getafe
D 1-1
Home
4/3/2022
Elche CF
W 2-1
Home
4/9/2022
Villarreal
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Celta de Vigo
-
Home
4/21/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Away
4/30/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
5/8/2022
Valencia
-
Home
Celta de Vigo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Real Betis
D 0-0
Home
4/2/2022
Real Madrid
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Espanyol
L 1-0
Away
4/17/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Away
4/20/2022
Getafe
-
Home
5/1/2022
Granada
-
Away
5/8/2022
Deportivo Alaves
-
Home
