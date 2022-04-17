Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in LaLiga will see RC Celta de Vigo meet up with Athletic Bilbao. The game at San Mames Stadium begins at 12:30 PM ET. Athletic Bilbao has 45 points, and is eighth in the league table. Celta de Vigo has 36 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta de Vigo

Athletic Bilbao and Celta de Vigo Stats

  • Athletic Bilbao is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in LaLiga), and Celta de Vigo is conceding 1.1 per match (seventh in league).
  • Celta de Vigo is 13th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Athletic Bilbao is third defensively (1.0 allowed per match).
  • Athletic Bilbao's goal differential is +6, seventh in the league.
  • Celta de Vigo is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Athletic Bilbao Key Players

  • Inaki Williams has seven goals in 31 games -- No. 1 on Athletic Bilbao, and 24th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Athletic Bilbao is Oihan Sancet, who has six goals in 26 games.
  • Iker Muniain has eight assists in 30 games -- No. 1 on Athletic Bilbao, and third in the league.

Celta de Vigo Key Players

Athletic Bilbao Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Getafe

D 1-1

Home

4/3/2022

Elche CF

W 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Villarreal

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Celta de Vigo

-

Home

4/21/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Away

4/30/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Home

5/8/2022

Valencia

-

Home

Celta de Vigo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Real Betis

D 0-0

Home

4/2/2022

Real Madrid

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Espanyol

L 1-0

Away

4/17/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Away

4/20/2022

Getafe

-

Home

5/1/2022

Granada

-

Away

5/8/2022

Deportivo Alaves

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Athletic Club vs. Celta

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

