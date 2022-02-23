The first round of the Recopa Sudamericana will start today as Athletico Paranaense takes on Palmeiras.

Neither team has ever won the Recopa Sudamericana and the first step to it would be a win today.

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream the Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Athletico Paranaense had a chance to win it in 2019 but was unable to come away with a victory in the final match. Palmeiras didn't make the Recopa Sudamericana last year but this year the club is hoping to take advantage of its situation.

Among all competitions, Athletico Paranaense has won three of its last six matches and the club has had no losses in that time.

Palmeiras has won four of its last six with a loss and a draw. Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores which helped place the club into the Recopa Sudamericana this year.

This will be a battle for two clubs looking to get closer to winning the Recopa Sudamericana. Palmeiras has been playing better than Athletico Paranaense lately and will look to take advantage of that.

Tune into beIN SPORTS En Español tonight at 7:20 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.