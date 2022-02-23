Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Recopa Sudamericana will start today as Athletico Paranaense takes on Palmeiras.

Neither team has ever won the Recopa Sudamericana and the first step to it would be a win today.

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream the Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Athletico Paranaense had a chance to win it in 2019 but was unable to come away with a victory in the final match. Palmeiras didn't make the Recopa Sudamericana last year but this year the club is hoping to take advantage of its situation.

Among all competitions, Athletico Paranaense has won three of its last six matches and the club has had no losses in that time.

Palmeiras has won four of its last six with a loss and a draw. Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores which helped place the club into the Recopa Sudamericana this year. 

This will be a battle for two clubs looking to get closer to winning the Recopa Sudamericana. Palmeiras has been playing better than Athletico Paranaense lately and will look to take advantage of that.

Tune into beIN SPORTS En Español tonight at 7:20 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
USATSI_17732677
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Canadiens

By Evan Massey
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17735208
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Connecticut in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17695510
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at NC State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17732717
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17722401
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
21 minutes ago
USATSI_12318690
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Hockey East Tournament: Merrimack vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17725539
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
21 minutes ago
indiana state
College Basketball

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Indiana State in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy