Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC matches up against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two MLS clubs will face off at 4:30 PM ET. Atlanta United FC is 18th overall in the league in points, with three. Charlotte FC is 27th, with zero.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta United FC and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Atlanta United FC was ninth in the league in goal differential last season, at +6.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Josef Martinez was a top performer last season with 12 goals in 25 league games.
  • Marcelino Moreno had nine goals (in 33 league games).
  • Ezequiel Barco's assist total reached six a season ago.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Yordy Reyna scored four goals (on 23 shots) last season.
  • Christian Makoun scored two goals in 33 league games.
  • Harrison Afful picked up two assists (on 13 chances created) last season.

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado

L 3-0

Away

3/13/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

3/19/2022

Montreal

-

Home

4/2/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/9/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

DC United

L 3-0

Away

3/5/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

3/19/2022

New England

-

Home

3/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

4/2/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
