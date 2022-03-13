Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC matches up against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two MLS clubs will face off at 4:30 PM ET. Atlanta United FC is 18th overall in the league in points, with three. Charlotte FC is 27th, with zero.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta United FC and Charlotte FC Stats

Atlanta United FC was ninth in the league in goal differential last season, at +6.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Josef Martinez was a top performer last season with 12 goals in 25 league games.

Marcelino Moreno had nine goals (in 33 league games).

Ezequiel Barco's assist total reached six a season ago.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Yordy Reyna scored four goals (on 23 shots) last season.

Christian Makoun scored two goals in 33 league games.

Harrison Afful picked up two assists (on 13 chances created) last season.

Atlanta United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-1 Home 3/5/2022 Colorado L 3-0 Away 3/13/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 3/19/2022 Montreal - Home 4/2/2022 DC United - Away 4/9/2022 Charlotte FC - Away

Charlotte FC Schedule