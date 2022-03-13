Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC matches up against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two MLS clubs will face off at 4:30 PM ET. Atlanta United FC is 18th overall in the league in points, with three. Charlotte FC is 27th, with zero.
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atlanta United FC and Charlotte FC Stats
- Atlanta United FC was ninth in the league in goal differential last season, at +6.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
- Josef Martinez was a top performer last season with 12 goals in 25 league games.
- Marcelino Moreno had nine goals (in 33 league games).
- Ezequiel Barco's assist total reached six a season ago.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Yordy Reyna scored four goals (on 23 shots) last season.
- Christian Makoun scored two goals in 33 league games.
- Harrison Afful picked up two assists (on 13 chances created) last season.
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado
L 3-0
Away
3/13/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
3/19/2022
Montreal
-
Home
4/2/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/9/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
DC United
L 3-0
Away
3/5/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
3/19/2022
New England
-
Home
3/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
4/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
