How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

MLS Eastern Conference foes Atlanta United FC and D.C. United face off Saturday with just three points separating them in the playoff standings.

Atlanta United FC and D.C. United meet Saturday for the first time this season. and only three points separate the teams in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. D.C. United currently sits in sixth at 27 points and Atlanta United is ninth, two spots outside of the playoffs, at 24 points.

A win for Atlanta this weekend would be massive. Those three points would put the team even with D.C. United in points, and, depending on how CF Montreal and the Columbus Crew do in their own matchups, could catapult Atlanta inside the playoff picture by late Sunday.

Atlanta United has turned things around recently around after a slow start to the season. The club has come out victorious in three straight outings and is 3-2-2 since firing former manager Gabriel Heinze on July 19.

D.C. United also comes into the match in solid form, boasting a 2-2-1 record over its last five games, though its two most recent matchups resulted in defeats.

D.C. United has home field advantage, but the players will need to shake off the memories of their previous struggles to overcome Atlanta.

Atlanta United will be led by its two attacking Argentines, Marcelino Moreno (six goals, two assists this season) and Ezequiel Barco (four goals, three assists). Former league MVP Josef Martinez (five goals), who is still trying to recover his pre-ACL-tear form, has scored in three of his last four appearances for the club.

D.C. United will be dependent on scoring machine Ola Kamara, who ranks third in the MLS this season with 11 total goals. Prior to the team's midweek loss to the New England Revolution where he came in as a sub, Kamara had scored seven goals in his six previous games.

This match not only features two teams desperately fighting to make the playoffs, but it will also boast some of the most exciting goal-scorers MLS has had to offer over recent years. Tune in to catch all the action.

