Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF will face off in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United FC has 16 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 18 points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Atlanta United FC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
  • Inter Miami CF has scored 15 goals in 14 matches (25th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC has given up 20 in 13 (16th in league).
  • Atlanta United FC is 13th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-7) is 23rd in the league.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Atlanta United FC is led by Dom Dwyer, who has three goals (on six shots) in 10 league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Atlanta United FC is Thiago Almada, who has three goals in 11 games.
  • Marcelino Moreno is Atlanta United FC's leader in assists, with three in 13 games (25th in league).

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

New England

D 2-2

Home

5/21/2022

Nashville SC

D 2-2

Away

5/28/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

6/25/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

6/30/2022

New York

-

Away

7/3/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

D 0-0

Away

5/22/2022

New York

W 2-0

Home

5/28/2022

Portland

W 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Cubs

By Adam Childs42 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy