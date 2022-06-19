Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF will face off in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United FC has 16 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 18 points, and is 20th overall.
How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Atlanta United FC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
- Inter Miami CF has scored 15 goals in 14 matches (25th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC has given up 20 in 13 (16th in league).
- Atlanta United FC is 13th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-7) is 23rd in the league.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
- Atlanta United FC is led by Dom Dwyer, who has three goals (on six shots) in 10 league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Atlanta United FC is Thiago Almada, who has three goals in 11 games.
- Marcelino Moreno is Atlanta United FC's leader in assists, with three in 13 games (25th in league).
Inter Miami CF Key Players
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
New England
D 2-2
Home
5/21/2022
Nashville SC
D 2-2
Away
5/28/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
6/25/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
6/30/2022
New York
-
Away
7/3/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
D 0-0
Away
5/22/2022
New York
W 2-0
Home
5/28/2022
Portland
W 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
