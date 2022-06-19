Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF will face off in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United FC has 16 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has 18 points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF Stats

Atlanta United FC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).

Inter Miami CF has scored 15 goals in 14 matches (25th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC has given up 20 in 13 (16th in league).

Atlanta United FC is 13th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-7) is 23rd in the league.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Atlanta United FC is led by Dom Dwyer, who has three goals (on six shots) in 10 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Atlanta United FC is Thiago Almada, who has three goals in 11 games.

Marcelino Moreno is Atlanta United FC's leader in assists, with three in 13 games (25th in league).

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 New England D 2-2 Home 5/21/2022 Nashville SC D 2-2 Away 5/28/2022 Columbus L 2-1 Home 6/19/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 6/25/2022 Toronto FC - Away 6/30/2022 New York - Away 7/3/2022 NYCFC - Away

