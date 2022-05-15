Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will include Atlanta United FC versus New England Revolution, with action starting from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN. Atlanta United FC currently has 14 points, ranking 17th overall in the league. New England has 11 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New England

Atlanta United FC and New England Stats

  • Atlanta United FC has scored 15 goals in 10 matches (13th in MLS), and New England has given up 18 in 10 (20th in league).
  • New England is ninth in MLS in goals scored (16 in 10 games), and Atlanta United FC is 15th in goals conceded (14 in 10).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.
  • New England's goal differential is -2, which ranks 18th in the league.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Brooks Lennon has two goals in 10 games -- tops on Atlanta United FC, and 41st in the league.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Atlanta United FC is Marcelino Moreno, who has two goals in 10 games.
  • Atlanta United FC's leader in assists is Moreno, who has two (on 10 chances created) in 10 league appearances.

New England Key Players

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 2-1

Away

4/30/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Chicago

W 4-1

Home

5/15/2022

New England

-

Home

5/21/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

5/28/2022

Columbus

-

Home

6/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

DC United

L 3-2

Away

4/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Columbus

D 2-2

Home

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

5/28/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

6/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

How To Watch

May
15
2022

New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
