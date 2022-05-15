How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will include Atlanta United FC versus New England Revolution, with action starting from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN. Atlanta United FC currently has 14 points, ranking 17th overall in the league. New England has 11 points, and is 21st overall.
How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. New England
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United FC and New England Stats
- Atlanta United FC has scored 15 goals in 10 matches (13th in MLS), and New England has given up 18 in 10 (20th in league).
- New England is ninth in MLS in goals scored (16 in 10 games), and Atlanta United FC is 15th in goals conceded (14 in 10).
- In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 11th in the league, at +1.
- New England's goal differential is -2, which ranks 18th in the league.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
- Brooks Lennon has two goals in 10 games -- tops on Atlanta United FC, and 41st in the league.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Atlanta United FC is Marcelino Moreno, who has two goals in 10 games.
- Atlanta United FC's leader in assists is Moreno, who has two (on 10 chances created) in 10 league appearances.
New England Key Players
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 2-1
Away
4/30/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Chicago
W 4-1
Home
5/15/2022
New England
-
Home
5/21/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
5/28/2022
Columbus
-
Home
6/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
DC United
L 3-2
Away
4/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Columbus
D 2-2
Home
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
